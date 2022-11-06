Back

M'sia monitors Covid-19 cases during upcoming GE: health minister Khairy Jamaluddin

Khairy said that while there was a wave of infection in Malaysia, its severity was "not that bad".

Tan Min-Wei | November 06, 2022, 07:17 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia's Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has said that the Health Ministry will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia during the upcoming General Election.

Not that bad

Malaysia's 15th General Election, colloquially known as GE15 (or PRU 15 in Malay), is to be held on Saturday Nov. 19.

According to Bernama, Khairy said that while there was a wave of infection in Malaysia, its severity was "not that bad".

Malaysia is encountering a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, but the situation was "under control", he said.

The number of hospital admissions was "not high" and the death rate was low, Khairy added.

Khairy had previously said that those infected with Covid-19 would still be allowed to vote, as was their right, and that the Health Ministry would release guidance on how they might be able to do so.

Meanwhile health departments in all states were instructed to provide additional health officers to help Covid patients to vote.

Saying that recovering patients should not be at the polling station for too long, and that they would not need to queue, but would be able to register and show their MySejahtera status to the health officer.

MySejahtera is Malaysia's Covid-19 tracking app.

However, candidates who contracted the virus must quarantine themselves for a few days, restricting themselves to online campaigning, MalaysiaKini quoted Khairy as saying a few days earlier on Oct. 31.

No special accommodations

It appears that despite earlier stating that the Health Ministry would release a set of Standard Operating Procedures for the election, the Malaysian Election Commission has declined to implement any SOP.

According to The Star, the EC said on Nov. 2 that "SOPs on Covid-19 that were used in the previous state elections have been abolished" and there were no plans to introduce one for GE15.

This means there will not be Covid-19 screenings, nor will there be special Covid-19 tents or similar accommodations.

The wearing of face masks was encouraged.

Kahiry was replying to questions while campaigning in Sungai Buloh.

The seat, considered an opposition stronghold, is part of a seven way fight, with two independents, and representatives from the main opposition Pakatan Harapan, as well as Perikatan Nasional, and Pejuang.

Related Stories

Top image via Khairy Jamaluddin/Facebook

 

Bus honks parked Mercedes at bus stop, driver verbally abuses bus captain & snatches his phone

A police report has been made.

November 06, 2022, 06:18 PM

Government needs strong mandate to act decisively, Opposition either missing in action or divisive: PM Lee

"They talk about a certain trade agreement when actually they're talking about a certain race", PM Lee said.

November 06, 2022, 06:09 PM

Next GE 'will be a very tough fight' for PAP & it must win 'political contestation': Heng Swee Keat

Heng said that PAP "does not take the support of Singaporeans for granted".

November 06, 2022, 04:41 PM

Smoke engulfs Yakiniku Like outlet in PLQ due to 'fire incident'

Really BBQ.

November 06, 2022, 03:12 PM

Is S’pore built differently enough to avoid a crowd crush situation?

On Nov. 4, about 100,000 party-goers and tourists gathered in the narrow streets of Itaewon, which has seen more than 150 dead and more injured.

November 06, 2022, 02:41 PM

Bersatu politician who called PAS supporters stupid deletes Twitter account after campaigning with PAS

About face.

November 06, 2022, 02:30 PM

PAP elects leaders to steer the party from 2022-2024, with Chairman Gan Kim Yong retiring

Gan Kim Yong did not stand for re-election to the CEC.

November 06, 2022, 01:51 PM

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologises to staff after mass layoffs under Elon Musk

'I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.'

November 06, 2022, 01:10 PM

Aaron Carter, singer, dead at 34

He was found at home.

November 06, 2022, 12:45 PM

Workers' Party now an 'established political force' & the opposition's here to stay: Lawrence Wong

Wong said there is a stronger desire for diversity in Parliament and checks and balances among Singaporeans.

November 06, 2022, 12:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.