M'sia monitors Covid-19 cases during upcoming GE: health minister Khairy Jamaluddin

Malaysia's Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has said that the Health Ministry will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia during the upcoming General Election.

Not that bad

Malaysia's 15th General Election, colloquially known as GE15 (or PRU 15 in Malay), is to be held on Saturday Nov. 19.

According to Bernama, Khairy said that while there was a wave of infection in Malaysia, its severity was "not that bad".

Malaysia is encountering a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, but the situation was "under control", he said.

The number of hospital admissions was "not high" and the death rate was low, Khairy added.

Khairy had previously said that those infected with Covid-19 would still be allowed to vote, as was their right, and that the Health Ministry would release guidance on how they might be able to do so.

Meanwhile health departments in all states were instructed to provide additional health officers to help Covid patients to vote.

Saying that recovering patients should not be at the polling station for too long, and that they would not need to queue, but would be able to register and show their MySejahtera status to the health officer.

MySejahtera is Malaysia's Covid-19 tracking app.

However, candidates who contracted the virus must quarantine themselves for a few days, restricting themselves to online campaigning, MalaysiaKini quoted Khairy as saying a few days earlier on Oct. 31.

No special accommodations

It appears that despite earlier stating that the Health Ministry would release a set of Standard Operating Procedures for the election, the Malaysian Election Commission has declined to implement any SOP.

According to The Star, the EC said on Nov. 2 that "SOPs on Covid-19 that were used in the previous state elections have been abolished" and there were no plans to introduce one for GE15.

This means there will not be Covid-19 screenings, nor will there be special Covid-19 tents or similar accommodations.

The wearing of face masks was encouraged.

Kahiry was replying to questions while campaigning in Sungai Buloh.

The seat, considered an opposition stronghold, is part of a seven way fight, with two independents, and representatives from the main opposition Pakatan Harapan, as well as Perikatan Nasional, and Pejuang.

Top image via Khairy Jamaluddin/Facebook