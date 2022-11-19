M’sian video election guide features symbols of PAP, Workers’ Party & other S’pore parties

The Malaysian National Film Development Corporation has issued a guide on YouTube on how to vote for the Nov. 19 general election.

But a quick look at the sample ballot created for the video reveals a cheeky easter egg, with all four sample parties being the symbols of Singaporean political parties.

In order, you can see the People's Action Party, the Democratic Progressive Party, the Workers' Party, and PKMS.

Malaysian political parties do have Singaporean connections, with the opposition Democratic Action Party being a remnant party of the PAP after Malaysia and Singapore went their separate ways. PKMS's origin is the Singaporean branch of the ruling Malaysian UMNO party.

The FINAS voter ultimately decided to vote for neither, picking the symbol of the DPP, which is not represented in Singapore's parliament, and has no Malaysian analogue.

Also, YouTube's automatically generated translation refers to the ballot paper as a "raffle paper", aptly surmising the uncertainty around the election's outcome, which can be said to be a tossup between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan.

Top image via FINAS Malaysia/YouTube