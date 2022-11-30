Back

Free Uniqlo face masks up for grabs at Jurong East, Bukit Batok, Yishun & Sembawang bus interchanges

While stocks last.

Hannah Martens | November 30, 2022, 06:43 PM

Events

Starting Nov. 30 2022, Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) has partnered with Uniqlo to give away free face masks at select bus interchanges.

These masks will be given to TTS frontliners as well as commuters with the aim of supporting safe bus rides.

75,000 AIRism face masks would be made available at Jurong East, Bukit Batok, Yishun and Sembawang bus interchanges for collection.

Free Uniqlo masks at bus interchanges

The Uniqlo face masks are distributed in packs of three, including both adult and child sizes.

Commuters can request these free face masks at the TTS passenger service offices of the above bus interchanges, while stocks last.

Yuki Yamada, the CEO of Uniqlo Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, hopes that the donation of AIRism masks can help keep passengers and frontliners healthy, especially with compulsory mask-wearing on public transport.

"Uniqlo continues to support the communities in Singapore to make their lives better," he said.

Winston Toh, the managing director of TTS, said that this "generous donation from Uniqlo will provide (commuters) with fresh supplies of face masks that are breathable and comfortable to wear for long periods."

"The wearing of face masks in our buses and air-conditioned bus interchanges is key to keeping our passengers and frontliners safe."

Top photo from Tower Transit Singapore

