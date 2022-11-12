Founder of popular Geylang Lorong 29 Hokkien Mee stall dies, daughter has been running stall since his retirement

Alex See, the founder of the popular Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee stall, has died.

He passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2022.

News of his death was first posted on the hawker stall's Facebook page on Nov. 11.

Over 20 years of frying Hokkien mee

See learned to make Hokkien mee from his hawker father, who had been frying Hokkien mee since the 1950s.

His father opened Swee Guan Hokkien Mee, which is now run by See's brother.

In the early 2000s, See branched out to open Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee.

Retired

In an April 2022 article written by food blogger Leslie Tay who runs ieatishootipost, See's daughter has been running the stall since his retirement.

The article added despite his retirement, he was seen at the stall "quite frequently".

According to the Facebook post, the wake will be held at the void deck of 870 Tampines St 83.

The cortege is set to leave for Mandai Cremation Hall 4 on Nov. 14 at 2:30pm.

Top image from Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee on Facebook.