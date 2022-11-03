Back

93 evacuated after flash floods hit Kota Tinggi, Johor in M'sia

Another relief centre was opened to assist the victims.

Ruth Chai | November 03, 2022, 05:06 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The district of Kota Tinggi in Johor, Malaysia has been hit by flash floods, with 72 people evacuated as of 8am today, Nov. 3, reported Malaysian media Bernama.

In total, 93 people were evacuated from the the flood-affected areas of Kota Tinggi and Segamat.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said in a statement that a relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Al-Barakah was opened at 10pm on Wednesday to accommodate the 72 victims, involving 18 families from Kota Tinggi.

This brings the total number of PPS in operation to three, with the two earlier ones, at Balairaya Kampung Batu Badak and Balairaya Kampung Kuala Paya, opened on Wednesday to provide shelter to 21 victims from six families in the Segamat district.

Floods affected Segamat

The areas affected by the floods in Segamat are Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya.

Meanwhile in Kota Tinggi, the flash floods hit Kampung Sri Jaya and Kampung Sri Delima.

21 people were evacuated from Segamat on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The water reportedly reached knee-level, causing damage to some houses in the area, Free Malaysia Today reported.

According to the Johor Civil Defence Force, one flood relief centre has opened at the Kampung Batu Batu Badak hall at 8am on Wednesday (Nov 2) to provide relief for the victims, The Star reported.

Rivers overflowed due to heavy rainfall

The flooding was caused by the Sungai Maur river overflowing due to heavy rainfall on Nov. 2, with the water spilling its banks. Only low-lying areas have been affected thus far.

In Segamat, the Segamat River overflowed, causing more floods, according to The Star.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department also issued a warning of heavy thunderstorms in several parts of the state such as Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Baru.

Top photo via Google Maps.

OnlyFans creator Gracie Hartie hiring S'pore personal assistant for up to S$5,800

Good pay.

November 03, 2022, 04:27 PM

Workers' Party to release documentary on history of Hougang for the party's 65th anniversary

The documentary seeks to tell Hougang's history from a grassroots perspective.

November 03, 2022, 04:20 PM

Elon Musk reportedly cutting 3,700 out of 7,500 Twitter jobs, reversing work-from-anywhere policy

It's all about the code, code, code.

November 03, 2022, 04:17 PM

Ex-SIM student, 27, jailed 15 weeks for threatening 2 women after coming across their leaked compromising images

He demanded the women respond to his requests.

November 03, 2022, 03:30 PM

Shake Shack collaborates with S'pore Michelin restaurant to make S$12.90 Buah Keluak Burger

One day only.

November 03, 2022, 02:44 PM

Daiso S'pore recalls H&H Tiramisu Twist Cookies due to undeclared allergens

Aw nuts.

November 03, 2022, 02:40 PM

2 men sent to prune plants growing out of Jurong West Ave 1 'Jumanji' flat

Too many plants.

November 03, 2022, 11:57 AM

McDonald's S'pore releases new breakfast bagel with ham & mushroom, available from Nov. 3, 2022

Is this a mere distraction from McGriddles?

November 03, 2022, 11:48 AM

Political contestation likely to intensify & govt must work ‘even harder’ to win S'poreans over: Lawrence Wong

Wong said that the political leadership "will always be driven by a full commitment to do what is right for Singapore and Singaporeans".

November 03, 2022, 11:43 AM

Legendary Ah Pui Tiong Bahru Satay shop in Chinatown closing down, last day on Nov. 6

All good things must come to an end.

November 03, 2022, 09:16 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.