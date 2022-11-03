93 evacuated after flash floods hit Kota Tinggi, Johor in M'sia

The district of Kota Tinggi in Johor, Malaysia has been hit by flash floods, with 72 people evacuated as of 8am today, Nov. 3, reported Malaysian media Bernama.

In total, 93 people were evacuated from the the flood-affected areas of Kota Tinggi and Segamat.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said in a statement that a relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Al-Barakah was opened at 10pm on Wednesday to accommodate the 72 victims, involving 18 families from Kota Tinggi.

This brings the total number of PPS in operation to three, with the two earlier ones, at Balairaya Kampung Batu Badak and Balairaya Kampung Kuala Paya, opened on Wednesday to provide shelter to 21 victims from six families in the Segamat district.

Floods affected Segamat

The areas affected by the floods in Segamat are Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya.

Meanwhile in Kota Tinggi, the flash floods hit Kampung Sri Jaya and Kampung Sri Delima.

21 people were evacuated from Segamat on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The water reportedly reached knee-level, causing damage to some houses in the area, Free Malaysia Today reported.

According to the Johor Civil Defence Force, one flood relief centre has opened at the Kampung Batu Batu Badak hall at 8am on Wednesday (Nov 2) to provide relief for the victims, The Star reported.

Rivers overflowed due to heavy rainfall

The flooding was caused by the Sungai Maur river overflowing due to heavy rainfall on Nov. 2, with the water spilling its banks. Only low-lying areas have been affected thus far.

In Segamat, the Segamat River overflowed, causing more floods, according to The Star.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department also issued a warning of heavy thunderstorms in several parts of the state such as Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Baru.

