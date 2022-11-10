Back

Man, 36, on trial in S'pore for allegedly raping, sexually abusing daughter, 12, since she was 4

He was sexually grooming her for 8 years.

Nixon Tan | November 10, 2022, 02:44 AM

A 36-year-old man is on trial in the High Court to contest 13 charges of various sexual offences committed against his biological daughter between 2012 and 2019 when she was aged four to 12 years old at that time.

The charges include rape, aggravated sexual assault by penetration, and showing pornography to his daughter.

The accused cannot be named to protect his daughter’s identity.

He went on trial on Nov. 8.

The victim is now 15 years old and estranged from her family.

The alleged offences took place over a span of eight years.

What happened

When the girl was in kindergarten sometime in 2012 or 2013, her father allegedly instructed her to commit an indecent act while he was seated naked on the toilet bowl after pouring a drink over himself, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

He also allegedly told her not to tell anyone about the incident.

In 2016 or 2017, the father is accused of teaching his daughter how to view pornography on his iPad.

She was in Primary 3 or 4 at that time.

She began searching for it on her own out of curiosity due to her exposure to it, the prosecutors said, according to The Straits Times.

The man allegedly began to sexually assault his daughter when she approached puberty in 2018 or 2019.

She was assaulted under a study table in the master bedroom, in a storeroom, in the family car, in a dining area, at a staircase, on an upper bunk bed and in the master bedroom, according to the charges, which CNA reported.

The girl will testify that her father raped her in the master bedroom in August 2019, ST reported, citing the prosecutors.

She was 12 at that time and was to sit for her Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE).

The alleged assaults continued till Sep. 11, 2019, when the man allegedly violated her with a sex aid.

The accused entered the victim's bedroom and inserted a toy into her while her younger brother was fast asleep in the same bedroom.

Although the girl tried to voice her discomfort, the accused allegedly convinced her that she would only get into trouble for trying to tell anyone about the sexual assaults.

The accused also allegedly told the victim to never tell anyone about his sexual acts, especially her mother.

Engaged in self-harm

The girl began engaging in self-harm.

A teacher had even witnessed the girl's cuts on her wrists on Sep. 3, 2019, and will testify in the trial.

Three of her friends will also testify as to how the girl confided in them about the sexual abuse in 2019.

The girl contemplated running away from home around end-August to September 2019.

Eventually, the mother of one of the girl's closest friends and schoolmates alerted the school in 2019.

The school was made aware of the offences on Sep. 13, 2019 and a police report was made on the same day.

A doctor who examined the girl will testify about her diagnosis of a vaginal infection and chlamydia, a sexually transmitted disease.

The girl was the first to take the stand.

The court put in place shielding measures so that she would not have to see the accused.

Reporters were not allowed in court when her testimony was heard in private.

The trial is set to continue for the rest of the week.

