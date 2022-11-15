Famous Amos in S'pore now halal-certified by MUIS

Famous Amos cookies are now halal-certified in Singapore.

All 17 outlets in Singapore halal-certified

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Famous Amos announced that all of its 17 outlets in Singapore have received halal certification by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

Famous Amous said on its website that prior to receiving the halal certification from MUIS, its cookie ingredients were certified halal by the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA).

"With the MUIS halal certification, Famous Amos would like to give consumers the confidence to purchase cookies and other baked goods for their enjoyment or gifting friends and families," it added.

The 17 Famous Amos outlets in Singapore are located here:

Parkway Parade NEX Toa Payoh HDB Hub City Square Mall Tampines Mall Plaza Singapura One Raffles Place Cineleisure Compass One Wisma Atria White Sands AMK Hub Great World Northpoint City JEM Causeway Point Jurong Point

