Back

Famous Amos in S'pore now halal-certified by MUIS

All 17 of its outlets have received the halal certification.

Syahindah Ishak | November 15, 2022, 05:25 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Famous Amos cookies are now halal-certified in Singapore.

All 17 outlets in Singapore halal-certified

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Famous Amos announced that all of its 17 outlets in Singapore have received halal certification by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Famous Amos Singapore (@famousamossg)

Famous Amous said on its website that prior to receiving the halal certification from MUIS, its cookie ingredients were certified halal by the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA).

"With the MUIS halal certification, Famous Amos would like to give consumers the confidence to purchase cookies and other baked goods for their enjoyment or gifting friends and families," it added.

Image from Famous Amos/Instagram.

Image from Famous Amos/Instagram.

Image from Famous Amos/Instagram.

Image from Famous Amos/Instagram.

The 17 Famous Amos outlets in Singapore are located here:

  1. Parkway Parade

  2. NEX

  3. Toa Payoh HDB Hub

  4. City Square Mall

  5. Tampines Mall

  6. Plaza Singapura

  7. One Raffles Place

  8. Cineleisure

  9. Compass One

  10. Wisma Atria

  11. White Sands

  12. AMK Hub

  13. Great World

  14. Northpoint City

  15. JEM

  16. Causeway Point

  17. Jurong Point

Top images via Famous Amos/Instagram.

Juvenile civet suffered burns at Queenstown coffee shop, had to be 'euthanised humanely': NParks

So sad.

November 15, 2022, 05:29 PM

Woman who yelled 'kangaroo court' at 'sovereign' man's trial gets 2 more charges, remanded 2 weeks at IMH

She is accused of spitting at two officers while in a police vehicle.

November 15, 2022, 04:21 PM

8 hidden gems in Tokyo to add to your next Japan itinerary

Akihabara and DisneySea are not on this list.

November 15, 2022, 03:56 PM

SIA blacklists passenger escorted off SQ711 for being disruptive on 2 flights in a row

According to a rep, they allowed him to board the second flight after he agreed to behave appropriately.

November 15, 2022, 03:09 PM

Biden & Xi 'underscore opposition' to use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine

They also oppose threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

November 15, 2022, 10:27 AM

Disney-themed decorations, projection shows & merch across 16 CapitaLand malls from Nov. 11, 2022

Tis' the season to take lots of pictures.

November 15, 2022, 09:43 AM

Rui En starring in Mediacorp drama 'Oppa Saranghae' with actual Korean oppa

His character literally stepped out from a K-drama.

November 14, 2022, 07:29 PM

ERP rates to rise by S$1 at 3 locations from Nov. 19, 2022

Road users, take note.

November 14, 2022, 07:14 PM

Free art exhibition at 100-year-old colonial house near HarbourFront from now till Nov. 27, 2022

One more place to add to your to-visit list.

November 14, 2022, 06:43 PM

Crowds show up to ride third stage of Thomson-East Coast Line on opening day

Shortened travelling time equals more free time.

November 14, 2022, 06:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.