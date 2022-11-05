Back

Explosions heard in south of S'pore part of SAF detonation activities at Pulau Senang: Police

No cause for alarm.

Matthias Ang | November 05, 2022, 08:54 PM

Tremors and explosions heard at the southern part of Singapore are part of planned detonation activities carried out by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) at Pulau Senang, an offshore island, according to the police.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 5, the police said they received multiple calls about the phenomenon.

Several online commenters claimed that they heard the explosions in the western part of Singapore.

Others said they thought it had been thunder.

In adding that the police had since established the cause, they also called on the public to not be alarmed.

Top photo by Mike Enerio via Unsplash

