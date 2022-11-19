Veteran radio host Eugene Loh dies at 47

Veteran radio host and presenter Eugene Loh has died at 47.

Mediacorp issued a statement confirming his death on Nov. 19, saying it is "deeply saddened" by his passing, reported CNA.

Over the course of his 24-year-long career with Mediacorp, Loh hosted multiple shows on CNA938.

He also narrated documentaries for CNA as a voiceover artist and provided commentary for a few National Day parades.

Mediacorp said in its statement:

"We will miss Eugene deeply. This is a heartbreaking loss for Eugene’s family, friends and his colleagues within the Mediacorp family. "We offer our deepest condolences and will do all we can to support his family and our staff who are grieving."

Top image from CNA938.