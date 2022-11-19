Back

Veteran radio host Eugene Loh dies at 47

RIP.

Ilyda Chua | November 19, 2022, 08:18 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Veteran radio host and presenter Eugene Loh has died at 47. 

Mediacorp issued a statement confirming his death on Nov. 19, saying it is "deeply saddened" by his passing, reported CNA.

Over the course of his 24-year-long career with Mediacorp, Loh hosted multiple shows on CNA938.

He also narrated documentaries for CNA as a voiceover artist and provided commentary for a few National Day parades.

Mediacorp said in its statement:

"We will miss Eugene deeply. This is a heartbreaking loss for Eugene’s family, friends and his colleagues within the Mediacorp family.

"We offer our deepest condolences and will do all we can to support his family and our staff who are grieving."

Top image from CNA938.

Rain or shine, young & old, even brides & grooms, M'sians go to the polls on Nov. 19

As of 4pm, 70 per cent of eligible voters had voted.

November 19, 2022, 07:45 PM

Perikatan Nasional candidate for Tioman seat dies on day of M'sia election 2022

He was 61 years old.

November 19, 2022, 07:26 PM

Grandma, 65, & toddler, 2, suffer cuts after glass door of condo bathroom in Serangoon shatters unexpectedly

The two-year-old sustained an approximately two-centimetres-long gash on her forehead.

November 19, 2022, 07:03 PM

Undecided, not apathetic, M'sia's youth voters have already changed the course of General Election 15

Will there be a 'youthquake'?

November 19, 2022, 05:33 PM

S'pore actress Hong Huifang wins Best Actress for 'Ajoomma' at Asian World Film festival in Los Angeles

Her first film award ever.

November 19, 2022, 05:29 PM

6-year-old boy is the youngest S'porean to have trekked to Everest Base Camp

His parents described him as a child who loves the great outdoors.

November 19, 2022, 03:55 PM

Free Pikachu night show with Pokémon drone display at Marina Bay until Nov. 20, 2022

Pikachu weekend.

November 19, 2022, 03:28 PM

New sushi concept at Clarke Quay has wagyu sushi from S$1.90, opens till 3am

New supper spot.

November 19, 2022, 02:39 PM

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of failed blood-testing startup, to be jailed 11 years & 3 months

Saga coming to a close.

November 19, 2022, 02:04 PM

No beer to be sold to fans in stadiums at Qatar World Cup 2022

Alcohol-free Bud Zero will still be available at stadiums, said FIFA.

November 19, 2022, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.