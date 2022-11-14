ERP rates to rise by S$1 at 3 locations from Nov. 19, 2022

The electronic road pricing (ERP) rates will be increased by S$1 at seven expressway locations from Nov. 19, 2022.

According to a press release by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), it has identified nine time periods across six locations for ERP rate increases as traffic speeds at these timeslots have "fallen below the optimal speed range".

Increased ERP rates from Nov. 19

The affected locations are:

Southbound CTE Auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road

PIE (Kallang Bahru and slip into Bendemeer)

KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover

AYE before Alexandra towards City

AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant)

Increased ERP rates after school holidays

The revised ERP rates for four of the time periods across three locations will be implemented only after the school holidays (i.e. Jan. 3, 2023) as the traffic speeds are projected to improve temporarily during the December holidays.

These are the affected ERP gantries:

The price increase will come into effect for four different time periods depending on the location: 7:30am to 8am, 8am to 8:30am, 8:30am to 9am and 9am to 9:30am.

Reduced ERP rates

Seven other time periods across four locations will see an ERP rate reduction of S$1 during the December school holiday period from Nov. 19, 2022, and will revert on Jan. 3, 2023 onwards.

These are the affected locations:

The price reduction will come into effect for four different time periods depending on the location: 7am to 7:30am, 7:30am to 8am, 8am to 8:30am and 9am to 9:30am.

LTA said they will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.

