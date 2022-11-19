New green hub at East Coast from Apr. 2023 to have community kitchen, gardening spaces & more

Eastsiders will soon have even more things to do at their side of the island.

A new green hub, GreenSpace+, will open progressively from April 2023.

One-stop green hub

The green hub was announced on Nov. 19 at the annual East Coast Green Festival.

The latest initiative under the East Coast Plan, GreenSpace+ will feature programmes such as a community kitchen with a food rescue programme, new allotment gardening spaces, and activities for children.

It will also aim to provide a place for companies, start-ups, volunteers, and partners to test and develop sustainability solutions.

Once completed at Bedok North Avenue 3, the hub "will be a one-stop central green hub for the East Coast community," said Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How.

A green East Coast

Tan noted that residents in the community have been working to build a green East Coast.

Today, the East Coast has 700 resident gardeners, 10 community gardens, and five community partners on board its East Coast Grows for Good initiative.

Community gardeners can also donate their harvests to the community fridges that have been set up around the neighbourhood.

In addition, the East Coast boasts a slew of other green initiatives such as intertidal watches, beach clean-ups, and recycling drives.

To green the area further, 115 trees were planted at the newly opened Bedok Park Connector Network during the festival, bringing the total number of trees planted in the East Coast over the past two years to 38,000.

DPM Heng Swee Keat led 500 members of the community in this tree-planting initiative.

The East Coast Plan

Apart from this, the East Coast Plan also has two other main goals: to reignite a caring "kampung spirit", and to establish vibrancy in the community.

To this end, initiatives such as a mobile traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) van, as well as programmes to teach seniors digital skills, have been launched over the past two years.

Top image courtesy of the East Coast Green Festival.