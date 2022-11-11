Back

S’pore driver, allegedly on drugs, collides with police car & sends it crashing into Little India shop

A 25-year-old police officer was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Andrew Koay | November 11, 2022, 02:22 PM

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after the car he was driving collided with a police vehicle sending the latter crashing into a Little India shop.

Responding to Mothership's queries, police said that he was arrested for the offence of driving while under the influence of drugs and suspected drug-related crimes.

The accident occurred at 1am on Nov. 11, while police officers were on their way to attend to a separate incident.

"A car collided into the left rear of the police vehicle along Jalan Besar Road causing the police vehicle to hit a road sign and the roller shutter of a shophouse," said the Singapore Police Force.

A 25-year-old police officer was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The 43-year-old man was treated for minor injuries but he refused further assitance.

Images of the police vehicle, stationary and protruding from the shop's front, were circulated on Facebook.

Police vehicle crashes into store Image from Beh Chia Lor Facebook page

Police vehicle crashes into store Image from Beh Chia Lor Facebook page

Other police were seen attending the scene, while an individual — presumably a police officer — was pictured being carried into an ambulance.

Police vehicle crashes into store Image from Beh Chia Lor Facebook page

The affected shop: Heng Moh Seng

The vehicle had crashed into Heng Moh Seng, a wholesaler of Buddhist religious goods a few streets down from the Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre.

When Mothership visited the shop at noon on Nov. 11, its owner said that she had been informed about the incident by the police.

Heng Moh Seng's mangled storefront Image by Andrew Koay

Heng Moh Seng's mangled storefront Image by Andrew Koay

One of the unit’s roller shutters was mangled, while broken cabinets, shattered porcelain, and downed figurines seemed to pour out of the storefront.

An employee sat on a stool outside the unit, standing watch over the site.

The shop’s owner said that she did not know what the costs of the damages would amount to.

While the affected unit could not be used due to the damage from the accident, Heng Moh Seng was still operating out of a separate unit several doors down.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Top image from Beh Chia Lor's Facebook page

