S'poreans queue at Don Don Donki Jurong Point's opening as 13 other outlets not enough

Mandy How | Fasiha Nazren | November 17, 2022, 12:09 PM

Don Don Donki opened its 14th outlet in Singapore on Nov. 17, 2022.

The latest store is located at Jurong Point, making it the third outlet in the west.

Despite the density of Donki stores in the region, Singaporeans had no qualms about getting out of bed early to stand in line before the store's opening time.

The queue, however, has been observed to be less intense than those previously at Northpoint and Waterway Point, which was welcoming its first Donki in the estate.

When Mothership arrived at Jurong Point at 9am, there was not yet a crowd.

Photo by Sheryl Seah

Numbers swelled to about two dozen at 9:45am, slightly before the store opened its doors at 10am.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Jurong Point's outlet is differentiated with an arcade gaming theme and Sen Sen Sushi, a casual, made-to-order concept making its debut in Singapore.

Photo by Adelene Wee

Photo by Adelene Wee

Photo by Adelene Wee

This was how the checkout queue looked at 10:45am:

Top image via Fasiha Nazren

