S'pore public urged to donate another 150,000 pre-loved textbooks to hit 500,000 target

The books will benefit about 25,000 needy students.

Nixon Tan | November 25, 2022, 03:33 PM

NTUC FairPrice has extended the cut-off date for their annual FairPrice Share-A-Textbook donation drive from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, in an effort to collect more books.

Members of the public are urged to step up its donation of pre-loved textbooks in this final stretch before the deadline.

The project has collected 350,000 textbooks so far over three weeks.

The target is 500,000 textbooks.

The signature community initiative will benefit about 25,000 underprivileged students, between seven to 16 years old, this year.

They were shortlisted from various social service organisations and Community Development Councils, and will be given priority to collect textbooks on Dec. 10 before access is given to the general public from Dec. 11 to 12.

Where to donate

Donors can drop off their books at all FairPrice stores.

This includes FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets, FairPrice Finest stores, Warehouse Club, and FairPrice Xpress outlets at Esso service stations.

There are a total of 177 outlets in multiple retail formats spread across Singapore to collect the books.

Since the launch of the project 40 years ago, FairPrice’s Share-A-Textbook has collected, redistributed and recycled over 6.8 million textbooks.

All photos via NTUC FairPrice

