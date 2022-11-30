Back

Gift a laugh and donate a meal this Christmas with Grain S’pore

A meme-worthy way to do good.

Adelene Wee | November 30, 2022, 06:15 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As we approach the season of giving, you may also be thinking of getting behind a cause. 

One easy way is through Grain , an online restaurant that provides catering and delivery of healthy and tasty meals. The meals are thoughtfully crafted by chefs using wholesome ingredients. 

Make a difference to the less fortunate by donating a fixed amount to the Give Store. 

Each donation allows you to choose a meme-worthy gift.

Here are some of the items:

  • Festive Potato 

    • Australian potato with a mini Santa hat

  • Melted Snowman

    • Bottle of water with carrot 

  • Spatula autographed by Chef Julien Royer

    • Chef Julien is the owner of Odette, a 3 Michelin-starred French restaurant in Singapore

  • Candy Cane Puzzle

    • Broken candle canes

  • Christmas Thyme 

    • A sprig of thyme

  • Hole Puncher

  • Christmas Magic

    • You get nothing, but simply want to give your blessings to the less fortunate

Most items are priced at S$12.25, if that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s Christmas Day — December 25.

The next amount you can donate is S$122.50, and for that, you will get to bring home a prized spatula autographed by chef Julien Royer and a polaroid of him signing the spatula. Only two sets are available. 

Festive Potato

A raw potato wearing a mini Christmas hat.

 

Autographed Spatula by Chef Julien Royer

Your cooking may taste nicer when you use the limited edition spatula to fry your dishes.

 

Candy Cane Puzzle

Candy canes, but broken.

Christmas Thyme

 

Would look nice if you added this on top of a turkey.

Hole Puncher

Something useful for your siblings in primary school.

 

Christmas Magic

You get nothing but just want to be nice and help someone in need.

The “Give Store” is launched in collaboration with the Young Woman's Christian Association Meals-On-Wheels program in support of SG Cares Giving Week. 

Help Grain fill stomachs and hearts this season with a gift from the Give Store.

All images by Grain.

Free Uniqlo face masks up for grabs at Jurong East, Bukit Batok, Yishun & Sembawang bus interchanges

While stocks last.

November 30, 2022, 06:43 PM

Jewel Changi Airport to hold free live World Cup screenings on big ass screen from Dec. 3, 2022

Eyes will have to travel further to follow the ball.

November 30, 2022, 06:39 PM

Dairy milk made without cows available at S'pore supermarkets for S$4.95

Not made by cows, but microbes.

November 30, 2022, 06:32 PM

Temasek recognises FTX collapse caused financial loss & reputational damage: DPM Lawrence Wong

Wong also explained the governance structure of Temasek and the oversight that it is subjected to.

November 30, 2022, 05:18 PM

Café Kitsuné, popular French-Japanese restaurant chain, officially opens in S’pore on Dec. 1

Very aesthetic.

November 30, 2022, 05:16 PM

Man who invaded pitch during Portugal-Uruguay World Cup game let go, defends his actions

He compares himself to Robin Hood.

November 30, 2022, 05:03 PM

Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president, passes away aged 96

Once seen as China's future, he's now firmly in the past.

November 30, 2022, 04:55 PM

Adidas ball sensor reveals Ronaldo's head didn't touch ball, can't be credited for Portugal goal

No goal for Ronaldo.

November 30, 2022, 04:35 PM

England, Senegal, USA & the Netherlands: 4 more teams qualify for last 16 at 2022 World Cup

Argentina, Spain, Germany and Belgium have yet to qualify.

November 30, 2022, 03:55 PM

Corgis fly SIA business class from US to S'pore, get celebrity treatment from airport staff

Doggos travelling in style.

November 30, 2022, 03:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.