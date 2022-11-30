Gift a laugh and donate a meal this Christmas with Grain S’pore

As we approach the season of giving, you may also be thinking of getting behind a cause.

One easy way is through Grain , an online restaurant that provides catering and delivery of healthy and tasty meals. The meals are thoughtfully crafted by chefs using wholesome ingredients.

Make a difference to the less fortunate by donating a fixed amount to the Give Store.

Each donation allows you to choose a meme-worthy gift.

Here are some of the items:

Festive Potato Australian potato with a mini Santa hat

Melted Snowman Bottle of water with carrot

Spatula autographed by Chef Julien Royer Chef Julien is the owner of Odette, a 3 Michelin-starred French restaurant in Singapore

Candy Cane Puzzle Broken candle canes

Christmas Thyme A sprig of thyme

Hole Puncher

Christmas Magic You get nothing, but simply want to give your blessings to the less fortunate



Most items are priced at S$12.25, if that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s Christmas Day — December 25.

The next amount you can donate is S$122.50, and for that, you will get to bring home a prized spatula autographed by chef Julien Royer and a polaroid of him signing the spatula. Only two sets are available.

Festive Potato

A raw potato wearing a mini Christmas hat.

Autographed Spatula by Chef Julien Royer

Your cooking may taste nicer when you use the limited edition spatula to fry your dishes.

Candy Cane Puzzle

Candy canes, but broken.

Christmas Thyme

Would look nice if you added this on top of a turkey.

Hole Puncher

Something useful for your siblings in primary school.

Christmas Magic

You get nothing but just want to be nice and help someone in need.

The “Give Store” is launched in collaboration with the Young Woman's Christian Association Meals-On-Wheels program in support of SG Cares Giving Week.

Help Grain fill stomachs and hearts this season with a gift from the Give Store.

All images by Grain.