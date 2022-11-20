Elon Musk lets Trump back on Twitter

Former United States President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated following a poll conducted by Elon Musk.

Over 15 million users answered the yes-no question posed by Twitter's CEO on N0v. 19, with 51.8 per cent voting "yes".

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk later tweeted.

Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Will Trump use Twitter again?

Trump's account along with its tweets has since reappeared on Twitter, though it is unclear if the former President himself will return to using it.

The Washington Post reported that he was banned from the platform after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

The suspension prompted Trump and his supporters to create a Twitter-clone-like website called Truth Social.

"I don’t see any reason for it," said Trump, addressing whether he'd use Twitter again during video-link remarks to the Republican Jewish Coalition conference on Nov. 19.

According to The Washington Post, while the former President — who was previously a prolific Twitter user — said he appreciated Musk's poll, he alluded to bots and declining engagement on the platform as reasons why he would not return to it.

"Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don’t see them going back onto Twitter."

After Musk purchased the social media network, Trump was reported by The New York Times as saying that he was "very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands."

Trump 2024

The reinstatement could be viewed as a boost to Trump as he gears up for another run at the White House.

He had previously used the platform to rally support for his cause and deride opponents.

However, he'd also used it to spread misinformation, most notably casting doubt on the results of the 2020 elections that saw voters elect the current President Joe Biden.

