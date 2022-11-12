Don Don Donki opening 14th outlet in Jurong Point on Nov. 17, 2022 as 13 outlets not enough

Don Don Donki is opening a new outlet in Boon Lay.

The Japanese bargain store is opening its 14th outlet in Jurong Point on Nov. 17, 2022, from 10am.

Measuring 1,950 square metres, the new outlet will have its own arcade-inspired theme.

The store will be located in the shopping centre's Basement 1, where FairPrice used to be.

The Jurong Point outlet will also mark the launch of Sen Sen Sushi, a new sushi corner with made-to-order concept.

It is named after Donki's popular chain of sushi restaurants in Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia.

Customers can pick, mix and match from a wide menu of sushi selections.

New seasonal specials such as aburi wagyu sushi and otoro uni sushi will make their debut at the store opening.

Don Don Donki @ Jurong Point

1 Jurong West Centreal 2, #B1-09 Singapore 648886

Opening hours: 9am to 11pm, daily. Opens at 10am on launch day (Nov. 17).

Top image from Fasiha Nazren and Google Maps.