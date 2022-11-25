New indoor forest trail with over 20 animatronic dinosaurs opens at SAFRA Yishun

The SAFRA Yishun Country Club has a new immersive dinosaur-themed experience for all Jurassic World fans out there.

Dinoland

Newly opened on Nov. 20, Dinoland at Safra Yishun comprises a "live indoor forest" with a 1.5-hour long guided trail.

The trek, which is indoors, will allow visitors to get up close and personal with over 20 animatronic dinosaurs, including the Brontosaurus, T-Rex, and Triceratops, while taking part in various interactive activities.

Interactive activities during the trail will range from fossil digging and swamp crossing, to underground caving and a mining cart ride.

Here's a taster of what the experience is like:

S$28 promo price from now to Nov. 30

According to Dinoland's website, it will offer a promotional price of S$28 per pax for the experience, from now till Nov. 30, 2022.

Slots appear to still be available for this period at the time of writing.

Beyond November 2022, Dinoland will continue to be around as it is a permanent exhibit at SAFRA Yishun.

According to additional comments posted to SAFRA Yishun's Facebook page, those who are unable to make the ticket purchase can also drop the organisers a text at 8551 4247 for assistance.

Alternatively, walk-ins are available as well.

Details

Address: [email protected] Yishun

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm, daily

Top images via Dinoland Singapore Facebook