Back

New indoor forest trail with over 20 animatronic dinosaurs opens at SAFRA Yishun

Dinoland.

Lean Jinghui | November 25, 2022, 03:55 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The SAFRA Yishun Country Club has a new immersive dinosaur-themed experience for all Jurassic World fans out there.

Dinoland

Newly opened on Nov. 20, Dinoland at Safra Yishun comprises a "live indoor forest" with a 1.5-hour long guided trail.

Via SAFRA Yishun Country Club Facebook

The trek, which is indoors, will allow visitors to get up close and personal with over 20 animatronic dinosaurs, including the Brontosaurus, T-Rex, and Triceratops, while taking part in various interactive activities.

Image via Dinoland Singapore Facebook

Image via Dinoland Singapore Facebook

Via SAFRA Yishun Country Club Facebook

Via SAFRA Yishun Country Club Facebook

Interactive activities during the trail will range from fossil digging and swamp crossing, to underground caving and a mining cart ride.

Fossil digging. Image via Dinoland Singapore Facebook

Here's a taster of what the experience is like:

S$28 promo price from now to Nov. 30

According to Dinoland's website, it will offer a promotional price of S$28 per pax for the experience, from now till Nov. 30, 2022.

Slots appear to still be available for this period at the time of writing.

Screenshot via Dinoland website

Beyond November 2022, Dinoland will continue to be around as it is a permanent exhibit at SAFRA Yishun.

Screenshot via SAFRA Yishun Country Club Facebook

According to additional comments posted to SAFRA Yishun's Facebook page, those who are unable to make the ticket purchase can also drop the organisers a text at 8551 4247 for assistance.

Alternatively, walk-ins are available as well.

Details

Address: [email protected] Yishun

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm, daily

Top images via Dinoland Singapore Facebook 

S'pore public urged to donate another 150,000 pre-loved textbooks to hit 500,000 target

The books will benefit about 25,000 needy students.

November 25, 2022, 03:33 PM

7-Eleven launches cafe concept store at Jewel Changi Airport with sit-down area, pastries & finger food

Opens daily from 7am - 11pm.

November 25, 2022, 03:23 PM

Muhyiddin congratulates Anwar on becoming M'sia's PM, says Perikatan will stay in opposition

An about-turn.

November 25, 2022, 02:55 PM

S’pore man earns S$6,000 of free insurance coverage in 1 week by living life as normal

He accumulated S$46,333 coverage in total, including purchased insurance.

November 25, 2022, 02:00 PM

M'sia PM Anwar declares Monday, Nov. 28 a public holiday for M'sians

Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia's new PM yesterday, Nov. 24.

November 25, 2022, 01:36 PM

20m-tall Christmas tree, snowfall, carollers, exclusive promos, new F&B outlets & more at The Star Vista

Happy ho-ho-holidays.

November 25, 2022, 01:01 PM

Illegal PMD rider on Mandai Road evades LTA officer on motorcycle by going up footpath

Sneak.

November 25, 2022, 01:01 PM

Mahathir congratulates Anwar on becoming M'sia PM

Mahathir wished Anwar all the best.

November 25, 2022, 12:48 PM

4-day itineraries to either Saigon or Hanoi for a chill weekend break in Vietnam

Two beautiful cities for you to relax in.

November 25, 2022, 11:57 AM

SIA flight from London to S'pore diverted to Frankfurt due to technical issue

Pilots made decision to divert plane due to cabin pressurisation issue.

November 25, 2022, 11:52 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.