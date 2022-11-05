Back

100,000 S'poreans to improve digital literacy through community projects & activities with the help from DBS

More angpaos sent via PayLah! in the future.

Hannah Martens | November 05, 2022, 11:33 AM

DBS Foundation announced its contribution of S$1 million, inclusive of the government's dollar-for-dollar matching, to the Digital for Life (DfL) movement to help increase digital literacy within society.

Over the course of the next two years, this support will benefit 100,000 Singaporeans through grants for digital inclusion projects and digital banking and payment workshops.

Beneficiaries include senior citizens, youths, hawkers and individuals with special needs.

More workshops and activities to help Singaporeans become digital savvy

The S$1 million will provide grants to individuals and non-profit organisations to drive digital illusion projects and activities within the community.

In addition, at least 2,500 DBS staff volunteers, alongside community partners such as SG Digital Office, will run some 800 workshops to help participants understand everything digital, from digital banking and payments, to how to spot and avoid scams.

DBS Foundation will also partner with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to co-develop and refresh the digital literacy curriculum to help cater to the needs of the different groups.

Monica Datta, Head of the Community Impact Chapter, DBS Foundation, said:

"As we navigate today’s rapidly digitalising world, it is imperative that we bring the less digitally-savvy along with us by providing them with the necessary skills and guidance, and empowering them to stay ahead of change too."

DBS Singapore's Country Head Shee Tse Koon also highlighted the importance for people to have confidence in using these tools so that they can communicate effectively with their loved ones, manage information and stay safe online.

Photo courtesy of DBS

