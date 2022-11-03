Ex-SIM student, 27, jailed 15 weeks for threatening 2 women after coming across their leaked compromising images

After coming across some links online leading to compromising photos of women purportedly obtained by a hacker, a former student of the Singapore Institute of Management downloaded the footage onto his computer.

He then created an online alias and threatened to leak the images in an attempt to contact the two women and get them to send him illicit photos.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 27-year-old Darryl Lim Jin Chou was sentenced to 15 weeks' jail, after he pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal intimidation by anonymous communication, with two other chargers under the Films Act were taken in account during his sentencing.

Found media online

Around early 2018, he was browsing various online forums, such as HardwareZone and Samsforum when he came across "mega.nz" links to leaked data by an alleged hacker.

The hacker had obtained private photos and videos of women in various stages of undress, some engaging in sexual activity. The footage was sorted according to the women's names.

Lim downloaded some of the footage onto his computer out of interest.

He then considered contacting some of the women featured in the footage.

He created a Facebook account under the name "James Low" to conceal his identity while talking to the women.

The leaked information had contained the name of his first victim. He managed to find the victim's Facebook account, matching the face on the footage to her profile.

Contacted women

On Feb. 3, 2018, he contacted the first victim, identified as a 25-year-old woman.

He sent her a nude photograph, web links to her parents' Facebook accounts, and a threatening message.

The victim felt threatened and feared that Lim would send the photographs to her parents if she did not reply his messages. She filed a police report later that day.

Lim identified the second victim, a 29-year-old female, via the name on the leaked photograph, and matched it to her Facebook page.

On Mar. 25, 2018, he used the same anonymous account to contact the second victim.

The messages sent contained a photograph of the victim performing oral sex, along with a threatening text stating that the victim should reply lest the photograph go viral.

The victim responded, asking who he was, but he did not reveal his identity. Instead, Lim gave her three minutes to send a photograph of herself.

The victim told him that she was unable to do so since she was boarding a flight at the airport. Lim persisted, telling her to send a photo of her breasts with a timestamp by midnight.

She filed a police report after she arrived in Singapore later that day.

Lim was arrested at his home in April 2018.

The offence of criminal intimidation by anonymous communication carries a jail term of up to two years, on top of the punishment for criminal intimidation.

Criminal intimidation on its own carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Top image via Pixabay