Daiso S'pore recalls H&H Tiramisu Twist Cookies due to undeclared allergens

The Singapore Food Agency said on Nov. 2 that it directed Daiso Singapore to recall H&H Tiramisu Twist cookies from Malaysia due to the presence of undeclared allergens.

Daiso Singapore informed the agency that the imported cookies contained allergens that were not declared on the English food packaging label.

SFA directed the importer, Daiso Singapore, to recall the implicated product as a matter of precaution.

The English food packaging label on the cookies did not state that the product contained egg, hazelnut and almond.

Daiso issued a recall notice on Oct. 29, 2022.

Daiso Singapore had voluntarily recalled the implicated products earlier, SFA said.

H&H Tiramisu Twist Cookies were sold in Daiso stores in Singapore till Oct. 27 before they were promptly recalled.

The recall has been completed.

Further investigations by Daiso indicated that the problem was caused by "a temporary breakdown in the supplier's productions and packaging process".

The implicated products have expiry dates of June 2023 and July 2023.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, food and ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity or an allergic reaction must be declared on the food packaging label.

People with an allergy or who are severely sensitive to eggs, almonds and hazelnut could be at risk of severe and life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the cookies.

Those who have purchased the cookies should not consume it.

If consumed and feeling unwell, they are advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Those who have purchased H&H Tiramisu Twist Cookie can return it to any Daiso store for a full refund.

If you have further queries regarding the recall, contact Daiso at 6566 9585 or email [email protected]

Photo from Daiso Singapore Pte Ltd