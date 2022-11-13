Back

S'pore couple carries out wedding tea ceremony at Assisi Hospice to fulfil terminally ill father's wish

The bride's father died on the night after his wish was fulfilled.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 13, 2022, 10:39 AM

Events

A 29-year-old woman and her husband carried out their tea ceremony at Assisi Hospice to fulfil her father's wish, with the help from non-profit Ambulance Wish Singapore.

The non-profit aims to "create positive end-of-life experience for the terminally ill".

Tea ceremony in the hospice to fulfill father's wish

Phoebe and Marcus had originally wanted to get married on 11.11 (Nov. 11) but decided to bring forward their big day as her father's condition took a turn for the worse.

Phoebe's father, Henry, was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

His illness worsened a month ago and the family was told that Henry had about three months to live.

He was then transferred from the National University Hospital to Assisi Hospice, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

Knowing that it was Henry's wish to see her get married, Phoebe contacted non-profit group Ambulance Wish Singapore for help to organise the tea ceremony, after getting the support from Marcus and his family.

According to a post by Ambulance Wish Singapore, the volunteers had a video call with Phoebe three days before the tea ceremony before jumping into action to plan for the event.

The volunteers arranged for a make-up artist and prepared what was needed for the ceremony.

Phoebe told Shin Min that her family was touched that the volunteers are willing to help and do much more than what they had imagined.

A moving sight for observers

On Oct. 30, Henry was transferred into a room where the couple presented tea, first to the groom's parents and then to Henry and his wife.

The post wrote that Henry must be very glad in his heart to drink the tea even though he looked tired.

Henry also presented a pair of pens to the couple as a symbol of them writing a new chapter in life.

"It was a moving sight to behold," the Ambulance Wish Singapore described.

The room was decorated and there were Thank you cards and pop corns prepared.

The hospice also allowed seven closed relatives in to observe the couple's new milestone.

Henry died on the night after his wish was fulfilled, the non-profit added in their post.

"We count it a blessing to serve the community, to have them open up to us about their wish, desires or longings during their weakest moments. It was indeed a privilege to witness Henry’s deepest desire being fulfilled. This was marked by the smiles, laughters and tears of joy that evening.

Henry passed away peacefully on the night of wish day. We know he is in a better place now. Rest In Peace, Henry."

Top image via Ambulance Wish Singapore

