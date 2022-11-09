Back

CNA presenter Julie Yoo who fainted live on air while reporting from Egypt 'feeling better': Mediacorp

She is getting back on air tomorrow.

Belmont Lay | November 09, 2022, 11:40 PM

Events

CNA presenter Julie Yoo fainted live on air on Wednesday evening, Nov. 9, 2022.

She was live on the Asia Tonight programme when she fainted.

She is currently covering the United Nations-led COP27 climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from Nov. 6 to 18.

Her co-host beside her was seen rushing to her aid.

The presenter back at the studio appeared shocked at first but quickly composed herself to continue with the next segment.

In a statement put up by Mediacorp past 10:30pm, the broadcaster said that Yoo is feeling better.

"She was feeling a little unwell due to dehydration and low blood sugar," the national broadcaster said in its statement.

Mediacorp said Yoo has since sought medical help accompanied by a colleague and is now feeling better.

"She will be resting tonight and will be back on air tomorrow," the company added.

"We would like to thank everyone for their concern."

Yoo co-hosts CNA's morning show Asia First.

