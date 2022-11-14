Back

Clifford Centre in CBD closing by Dec. 2022 to be refurbished, F&B tenants leaving

No more cheap kopi and toast in CBD.

Belmont Lay | November 14, 2022, 01:19 PM

Events

Tenants at Clifford Centre in the Central Business District will have to move out by end-2022 as the building will be refurbished in 2023, dealing a blow to office workers looking for affordable food and drinks in the city centre.

The Straits Times reported the cessation of businesses there, with Singapore Land Group (SingLand), which owns Clifford Centre in Raffles Place, working with tenants to find suitable spaces in its other properties.

One tenant that is moving to a new location is The Real One Teh Tarik & Indian Food, ST reported.

It will move to the nearby CIMB Plaza on Dec. 15.

Rent for his stall at Clifford Centre is S$6,000 a month.

He will pay S$9,500 a month for the new place.

The stall owner said rent has only increased "marginally" over the last 10 years in Clifford Centre.

An office worker interviewed lamented the loss of affordable fare and said she hoped the tenants would return.

The 29-storey retail and office building, built in 1977, will see its existing gross floor area (GFA) increase by about 36 per cent.

The new space will be expanded to about 492,000 sq ft of offices and 52,000 sq ft of retail space.

The group announced plans in May 2022 to redevelop the 999-year leasehold site.

Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan 2019, the refurbished building could reach as high as 50 storeys at a gross plot ratio of 15.

