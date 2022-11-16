K-pop star Choi Min-ho spends day at Sentosa beach & Universal Studios S'pore

Choi Min-ho, member of K-pop boy group SHINee, was seen in Singapore attending a Ralph Lauren event.

The event was held on the evening of Nov. 15 at Regent Hotel.

He was at the event for the launch of Ralph Lauren's newest fragrance, Ralph's Club.

A healthy crowd of fans was seen forming two rows along the entrance of Regent Hotel.

The fans could be heard cheering for the SHINee member as soon as he walked through the door.

151122 Minho Shinee / Ralph Lauren

Regent Hotel 🏨

Event Singapore 🇸🇬 - Live pic.twitter.com/w8zZGIJKVL — محمد ادم بن إسماعيل (@MuhammadAdamIs4) November 15, 2022

Some fans even had the opportunity to pass him some gifts, which the celebrity graciously accepted.

Sentosa holiday

The 31-year-old singer-rapper appeared to have spent his day as a tourist in Singapore on Nov. 16.

He shared an Instagram post of himself walking on the beach in Sentosa while sipping an iced Americano.

And while in Sentosa, he spent his day taking some rides at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

In his Instagram Story, he shared that his experience at USS was "very fun" and "exciting".

Top image from @choiminho_1209.