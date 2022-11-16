K-pop star Choi Min-ho spends day at Sentosa beach & Universal Studios S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Choi Min-ho, member of K-pop boy group SHINee, was seen in Singapore attending a Ralph Lauren event.
The event was held on the evening of Nov. 15 at Regent Hotel.
He was at the event for the launch of Ralph Lauren's newest fragrance, Ralph's Club.
A healthy crowd of fans was seen forming two rows along the entrance of Regent Hotel.
The fans could be heard cheering for the SHINee member as soon as he walked through the door.
omg can’t believe- 🥹😭#MINHO #민호 pic.twitter.com/GOzxoIrUiL— eleen🐥 (@etrz_) November 15, 2022
151122 Minho Shinee / Ralph Lauren— محمد ادم بن إسماعيل (@MuhammadAdamIs4) November 15, 2022
Regent Hotel 🏨
Event Singapore 🇸🇬 - Live pic.twitter.com/w8zZGIJKVL
@felllyfonggg Choi Min Ho in SG for an event @ Regent Hotel Singapore on 15 November 2022 🥰 #fyp #choiminho_최민호 ♬ original sound - Felllyfongg
Some fans even had the opportunity to pass him some gifts, which the celebrity graciously accepted.
Sentosa holiday
The 31-year-old singer-rapper appeared to have spent his day as a tourist in Singapore on Nov. 16.
He shared an Instagram post of himself walking on the beach in Sentosa while sipping an iced Americano.
And while in Sentosa, he spent his day taking some rides at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).
In his Instagram Story, he shared that his experience at USS was "very fun" and "exciting".
