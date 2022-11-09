Back

Indonesian helper inherits S$180,000 from Taiwanese actor Chen Sung-young

She's started an online business in Indonesia.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 09, 2022, 07:29 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Taiwanese actor Chen Sung-young passed away last December at the age of 80.

Chen was not married and his assets were mostly split among his close relatives.

However, his Indonesian helper, Yule, also reportedly inherited about S$180,000.

A father-daughter relationship

Yule had taken care of Chen for eight years and they were like father and daughter.

A media veteran Zhan Chang Yu (name in hanyu pinyin) recently shared on Facebook that Yule has returned to Indonesia to start anew.

According to SETN, Yule travelled back to Indonesia in March 2022. At the time, she said that she did not know what to do with the money she'd received.

Yule added that in the years before his passing, Chen had doubled her salary and given her gold accessories as year-end bonuses.

She has since bought several plots of land in Indonesia and her kids have all grown up.

Zhan said Yule is now an expert at making pastries and has started an online business. "She's happy and busy," Zhan wrote.

Photo via Zhan Chang Yu's Facebook.

According to 8world, Yule told the Taiwanese media in January that her heart still hurts whenever she thinks of Chen.

Yule said that Chen used to wake up at 2am every day to go to the toilet and that even a month after the actor's passing she continued to get up at that time out of habit.

Top image via Zhan Chang Yu's Facebook and Liberty Times via Mingpao

Father sues Debate Association (S'pore) over son's suicide, says he'd be alive if allowed to respond

The association said it should not be held liable for the suicide.

November 09, 2022, 07:15 PM

Free rides on 11 Thomson-East Coast Line stations on Nov. 11 for everybody

Commuters can also participate in various activities as part of the line's special opening event.

November 09, 2022, 06:57 PM

Grace Fu & Jamus Lim clash over WP's proposed adjustable carbon tax, Pritam Singh intervenes

Crossing swords.

November 09, 2022, 06:56 PM

WP's AHTC 'misdeeds' undermine whole system: Lim Biow Chuan, coordinating chair of PAP town councils

Lim said that the court has ruled clearly that Sylvia Lim and some of her fellow WP Town Councillors did not act in good faith in relation to a significant $23 million contract.

November 09, 2022, 06:37 PM

Online Safety bill to regulate social media services to protect users, particularly children, from harmful content: Josephine Teo

The bill will also allow IMDA to impose penalties on social media platforms that do not take action.

November 09, 2022, 05:58 PM

Heavy rain & debris blocking drains caused 100m of flooding on BKE on Nov. 7

PUB said other lanes along that stretch of the BKE were passable.

November 09, 2022, 05:40 PM

Yudhishthra Nathan & Loh Pei Ying, former Raeesah Khan assistants, resign from Workers' Party

The pair said they have stepped away from the party since December 2021.

November 09, 2022, 03:34 PM

Critically endangered pangolin curled up in a corner at Sembawang car park, Acres to the rescue

Rare to see pangolins in Singapore, and even rarer to see them in a car park.

November 09, 2022, 03:19 PM

S'pore's 1st dinosaur-themed food hall with hyperrealistic animatronic models launching at Gardens by The Bay Nov. 18, 2022

Nice.

November 09, 2022, 03:04 PM

Appeal court finds WP leaders acted in good faith in waiving AHTC tender, but negligent in payments process

May still be liable for damages.

November 09, 2022, 02:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.