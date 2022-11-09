Indonesian helper inherits S$180,000 from Taiwanese actor Chen Sung-young

Taiwanese actor Chen Sung-young passed away last December at the age of 80.

Chen was not married and his assets were mostly split among his close relatives.

However, his Indonesian helper, Yule, also reportedly inherited about S$180,000.

A father-daughter relationship

Yule had taken care of Chen for eight years and they were like father and daughter.

A media veteran Zhan Chang Yu (name in hanyu pinyin) recently shared on Facebook that Yule has returned to Indonesia to start anew.

According to SETN, Yule travelled back to Indonesia in March 2022. At the time, she said that she did not know what to do with the money she'd received.

Yule added that in the years before his passing, Chen had doubled her salary and given her gold accessories as year-end bonuses.

She has since bought several plots of land in Indonesia and her kids have all grown up.

Zhan said Yule is now an expert at making pastries and has started an online business. "She's happy and busy," Zhan wrote.

According to 8world, Yule told the Taiwanese media in January that her heart still hurts whenever she thinks of Chen.

Yule said that Chen used to wake up at 2am every day to go to the toilet and that even a month after the actor's passing she continued to get up at that time out of habit.

Top image via Zhan Chang Yu's Facebook and Liberty Times via Mingpao