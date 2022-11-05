Car ends up at McDonald's Bugis Village after allegedly getting hit by truck

A white sedan was seen by the pavement inches from a McDonald's along Rochor Road.

What happened?

The white Nissan had gone off the road before stopping by the walkway in front of the McDonald's outlet located at Bugis Village.

Only its rear wheels were on the road, with more than three-quarters of the car on the pavement.

Police officers were at the scene of the accident.

Allegedly hit by truck

A truck was seen on second left-most lane of the road.

A Facebook commenter who shared a photo of the incident claimed: "Car was hit by [a] tipper truck and spun to the walkway."

In the picture shared, the truck driver was not in their vehicle.

However, one commenter whose wife was allegedly there, said it was not hit by the truck or any car.

"It just lost control. My wife was there and witnessed the incident," he said.

Another commenter rebutted this, claiming the white car was his friend's and that it was indeed "hit by a truck" causing it to "tailspin".

Other commenters joked about how the driver took "McDonald's Drive-Thru" too literally.

Top images via Singapore Laughs and Clarence Ngian/FB.