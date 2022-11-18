Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng appointed Serbia's first honorary consul to S'pore

The prime minister of Serbia has appointed former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng, a Singaporean, as the first honorary consul of Serbia to Singapore.

The Serbian PM, Ana Brnabić, wrote on Instagram that she is proud to present the letter of appointment to Cheng, 47, on Nov. 16, 2022.

She wrote that this was a step towards improving the relationship between Serbia and Singapore, as well as to achieve closer ties in economic, investment cooperation, and other areas.

The ceremony, as part of the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Serbia in Singapore, was attended by Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs Sim Ann.

Prior to Cheng's appointment, Serbia's citizens and businesses would have to seek assistance from the ambassador based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

