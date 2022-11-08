Back

Diner shocked 2-dish S$3 cai png from Clementi hawker centre sparsely filled with food

10 slices of potato, 5 cubes of meat, 12 slices of onion, 5 pieces of dried red chili & 1 accidental spring onion.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2022, 06:16 PM

A diner in Singapore was left reeling after his S$3 economy rice (cai png) with two dishes was barely filled with much ingredients.

He then did what many in his situation would do: Take to the internet to air his grievances.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 8 that has since received more than 200 reactions in under three hours, the diner wrote: "$3 for this kind of portion! Clementi hawker! I know inflation but this feel (sic) just like scam and unethical (sic)."

The hawker centre referred to was assumed to be Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre in the Clementi town centre.

Responses

In response to the post, many who commented agreed that based on the price and portion of food served, it was not worth the money.

As seen from the photo, the two dishes on the rice consisted of about 10 slices of potato, and another stir-fried meat dish made up of about five cubes of meat, 12 slices of onion, five pieces of dried red chili, and one accidental spring onion.

Identified stall based on photo

Surprisingly, even though the exact stall was not mentioned in the post, commenters were able to pinpoint exactly the hawker stall that sold the food.

One commenter said the food sold is tasty and sells out by noon daily, but it is also known as one of the pricier options in Clememti that has been around for years.

Another commenter provided the exact location and said ordering food from that stall once was enough.

Another commenter followed up and replied that the "portion is ridiculous".

At least two other commenters said the diner should have walked away and refused to pay, as it is within the customer's right not to complete the transaction if they saw the portion served on the spot.

Top photo via Complaint Singapore Facebook & Google Maps

