S'pore woman buys 2 corgis from online seller for S$6,400, both puppies die within a week

The seller became uncontactable.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2022, 11:21 AM

A woman in Singapore bought two corgis from an online seller for S$6,400.

The two puppies died within a week and the seller became uncontactable, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The buyer shared her story via a volunteer of an animal rescue organisation, surnamed Chen.

What happened

The buyer contacted the seller of the pet dogs via the social media platform Xiaohongshu on Oct. 21.

She ended up buying a pair of corgis from the seller for S$6,400.

She paid S$500 first, before paying the balance after receiving the dogs.

The price was for the two puppies, transportation fees, microchips, and dog food.

The two corgis were delivered to the woman on Oct. 27.

First snag

However, the microchips and food were not delivered.

The seller told her they would arrive the next day.

Vet check-up

The owner headed to a pet shop to buy dog food, and an employee pointed out that the puppies had skin problems.

The next day, the puppies started exhibiting other symptoms, such as foaming at the mouth and diarrhea.

She brought the two puppies to the veterinarian for check-up, and they were found to be infected with canine parvovirus, which can be deadly for puppies.

The dogs died on Nov. 2 and 3 -- less than a week after they arrived.

Seller became uncontactable

When the buyer found out that the corgis were suffering from skin diseases, she tried contacting the seller to no avail.

When the corgis were confirmed to have been suffering from canine parvovirus, Chen contacted the seller who then refused to take responsibility.

The seller became uncontactable again after that.

Spent S$12,000 on medical expenses

The buyer added that she spent a total of S$12,000 on medical expenses on the two corgis before they died.

When she asked the seller for a refund or compensation, the seller did not respond.

Chen has since sent one deceased corgi for further examination and a police report has been made.

Dogs probably smuggled

Chen said she suspects that the two corgis were most likely smuggled in from Malaysia.

She said she has seen many similar cases in animal rescue organisations.

Chen added that she hopes others can be more vigilant and avoid buying pet dogs from unknown sources.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

