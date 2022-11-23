First bus stop-gym prototype launched near Blk 200 in Boon Lay

A group of researchers from Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have come up with a way to make the most out of waiting for your buses.

Working with the Ministry of Health Office for Healthcare Transformation (MOHT) and Land Transport Authority (LTA), the first bus stop-gym prototype "Recharge" is now available at 200 Boon Lay Drive bus stop.

An Instagram post by the Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shows how commuters can use these active benches at the bus stop.

Lee is also the Member of Parliament for Boon Lay in West Coast GRC.

The project is a two-week trial that will last from Nov. 21 to Dec. 5, 2022.

The project came about after the SUTD researchers conducted engagement sessions with residents in Boon Lay to understand the perception towards physical activity, healthy eating and rest.

Out of 16 recommendations developed, Recharge was the top ranked choice and has a high potential to be implemented.

What is Recharge?

According to SUTD Soulab website, the team behind Recharge describes it to be a fun exercise game that incorporates simple fitness stations.

Selected users will be issued a bluetooth card that can be used to track their activity and coins accumulated.

Users have to tap their card on the podium to start their workout.

When the workout commences, users can exercise and charge their phone. The motion will also light up the panels on the machine itself.

Users can earn vouchers if they are able to hit 150 minutes in a week on this machine.

Who is eligible for participation?

The trial is open for individuals who meet the following criteria:

18-75 years old

Singapore residents (Singapore Citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents)

Healthy adults (Physical activities not inhibited by any physical disabilities involving impairments of movement, sight or hearing)

Residents in Boon Lay

More information can be found here.

Top Photo via @desmond.lee on Instagram