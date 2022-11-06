Back

Bus honks parked Mercedes at bus stop, driver verbally abuses bus captain & snatches his phone

A police report has been made.

Zi Shan Kow | November 06, 2022, 06:18 PM

A Mercedes driver parked at a bus stop flew into a rage after a bus captain honked at him.

The incident took place close to midnight on Oct. 31 along Flora Drive in Pasir Ris, reported Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao (Zaobao).

Driver 'forcefully' grabbed bus captain's phone & threw it on the road

After allowing passengers to alight and board, bus captain of SBS Transit service 4 honked at the Mercedes car blocking its path.

The irritated driver stepped out of his car, verbally abused the bus captain and banged against the side of the bus.

As his car was obstructing the single carriage lane for other vehicles, the man moved his car a short distance away before walking back to the bus barefoot.

According a video filmed by a passerby uploaded on ROADS.sg Facebook group, the man pressed the emergency button on the exterior of the bus and boarded when the doors opened.

According to SBS' account, the driver shouted at the bus captain and "forcefully grabbed hold of the mobile phone" that the bus captain was using to make a phone call.

Video via ROADS.sg

During the confrontation, the bus captain held an arm up between them.

Another woman, thought to be with the Mercedes driver, boarded the bus and coaxed the man to alight.

As they walked back to the car, the man flung the bus captain's phone over his head into the air. It landed on the middle of the road.

The woman picked it up and returned it to the bus captain, according to SBS Transit.

Video via ROADS.sg

Police report made

In response to Mothership's enquiries, SBS Transit confirmed that a police report has been lodged against the car driver.

Throughout the incident, the bus captain was in communication with SBS Transit's Operations Control Centre (OCC) for guidance and support. The police was also contacted for assistance.

"We take this incident very seriously as our bus captain was just doing his job in providing an essential service," said Grace Wu, Vice President (Special Grade) of Customer Experience and Communications at SBS Transit.

"We do not tolerate acts of harassment, intimidation and verbal abuse against our bus captains," she added.

She emphasised the company's policy to fully back any staff who wish to defend their rights beyond the criminal justice system and file for civil action.

This includes helping victimised staff navigate the legal system, including appointing representation as well as undertaking the costs.

Top images via Zaobao.

