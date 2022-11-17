Boy, 11, hit by car in Sengkang while crossing road

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly hit by a car in Sengkang on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and taken to hospital.

The incident happened at 2:38pm at Compassvale Drive.

Shin Min Daily News reported that bystanders saw the boy lying on the road with blood on his face.

They quickly rushed to his aid when they heard his cries for help.

One bystander said the ambulance arrived five to 10 minutes after they approached to help the boy.

The boy was conveyed conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The accident occurred opposite a bus stop.

Shin Min reported that it was assumed that the boy had intended to cross the road to catch a bus.

A red car was seen parked on the road, and its driver, a 61-year-old man, got out of the car to survey the situation.

It was suspected that the car was the one involved in the accident.

The car was not ferrying any passengers.

Investigations are ongoing, and the driver of the car is assisting in investigations.

