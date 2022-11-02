Boris Johnson & Dick Cheney to speak at blockchain conference in S'pore

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit Singapore as the keynote speaker at a blockchain conference.

He will be joined by former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, who has been designated the featured guest speaker at the International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements (ISBA), to be held at the InterContinental Singapore from Dec. 1 to 2, 2022.

Organised by ParallelChain Lab, a press release for the conference says that it aims to guide "the first step in migrating to the digital economy" by facilitating discussions that go beyond the hype surrounding blockchain technology.

ISBA also said that it was "free from commercial, financial, and political influence".

While mostly known as the technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, blockchain technology can also be used to provide a secure and decentralised way to record transactions.

The Guardian reported that Johnson was paid £130,000 (S$211,200) in September to speak at the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers in Colorado.

He will also be attending the Cop27 climate summit to be held in Egypt in November.

Top image from ISBA's website