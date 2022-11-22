Back

Body of man, 73, found in Kallang River near Blk 38A Bendemeer Road

SCDF were called in to rescue a person seen in the water.

Belmont Lay | November 22, 2022, 04:33 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The body of a 73-year-old man was found in Kallang River near Block 38A Bendemeer Road on Nov. 19.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident occurred some time before noon.

Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel were then alerted to the incident at 1:05pm to provide water rescue assistance.

However, SCDF personnel were unable to locate the man at the scene.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were subsequently deployed to perform an underwater search.

A body was retrieved during the search.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

Cake Spade closing down in Feb. 2023 after 10 years

It is not known if the brand has plans to move to a new location in the future.

November 22, 2022, 04:01 PM

MAS says it consistently warned about dangers with unregulated entities like FTX

Ongoing turmoil in crypto industry a reminder of huge risks of dealing in cryptocurrencies, MAS said.

November 22, 2022, 02:36 PM

Extend 'quiet hours' in S'pore neighbourhoods from 10pm-8am to tackle noise, panel suggests

Hope this helps stop my neighbours from blasting music at midnight.

November 22, 2022, 01:00 PM

Police officer charged for allegedly receiving S$32,500 in bribes & helping suspects evade authorities

The officer faces a total of 10 charges.

November 22, 2022, 12:16 PM

Barisan Nasional says they are ready to remain in opposition & not be part of M'sia's next govt

They also said Perikatan should work with Pakatan.

November 22, 2022, 12:14 PM

ICA seizes 77,500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes & 1,360kg of chewing tobacco at Tuas Checkpoint

Foiled.

November 22, 2022, 11:57 AM

Giant Pikachu inflatable, Snorlax meet-&-greet sessions at 3 S'pore heartland malls for Christmas

Guess we're still not over Pokémon.

November 22, 2022, 11:35 AM

Japanese fans clean up Qatar stadium after World Cup match even though Japan team wasn't playing

The Japanese fans at it again.

November 22, 2022, 11:12 AM

Buskers can't busk at 8 spots in Orchard on Fri & Sat in Dec. 2022, 7pm-9pm due to crowd safety issues

Crowd crush fears among other concerns.

November 22, 2022, 03:14 AM

Chee Hong Tat rebuts Jamus Lim, says WP's alternatives to GST hike use more reserves & hurt next generation

Chee said: "The basic premise behind these proposals is to use more of our past reserves."

November 21, 2022, 09:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.