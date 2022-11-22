Body of man, 73, found in Kallang River near Blk 38A Bendemeer Road

The body of a 73-year-old man was found in Kallang River near Block 38A Bendemeer Road on Nov. 19.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident occurred some time before noon.

Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel were then alerted to the incident at 1:05pm to provide water rescue assistance.

However, SCDF personnel were unable to locate the man at the scene.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were subsequently deployed to perform an underwater search.

A body was retrieved during the search.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News