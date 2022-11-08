Back

Blood moon with total lunar eclipse appearing in S'pore sky on Nov. 8, 2022

Look up.

Hannah Martens | November 08, 2022, 12:34 PM

A blood moon will be partially visible from Singapore on Nov. 8, 2022 -- with a bit of luck.

According to space agency Nasa, the same phenomenon that colours the sky blue and sunsets red is what causes the moon to turn rusty red during a lunar eclipse.

Seen from Singapore

In Singapore, the eclipse will begin with the penumbral eclipse at 4:02pm, then partial eclipse at 5:09pm, and finally, the full eclipse at 6:16pm, according to the Science Centre Observatory in a Facebook post.

However, the moon will rise only at 6:46pm in Singapore.

This may make it challenging to see the blood moon as it will appear dark when it rises, and it may be too low in the sky to fully view the eclipse.

The phenomenon is predicted to end at 7:41pm.

Here is what can you can see from Singapore when the moon appears in the sky:

Lunar Eclipse Singapore Photo from timeanddate

While the Science Centre Singapore will not be organising a viewing event, avid moon gazers -- or those who want to do something on a Tuesday night -- can still try and catch a glimpse of this rare phenomenon.

Where to see?

You can take your chances by heading somewhere with a clear view of the eastern horizon.

Make sure you choose a spot where your view is not blocked by buildings or trees and is elevated.

For example, you can go to the top of a tall building or consider heading to Marina Barrage, East Coast Park or Changi Beach.

Do not worry, you can safely view the blood moon with your naked eye or through a pair of binoculars.

The last lunar eclipse was on May 26, 2022.

According to Nasa, this will be the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025.

Top photos from NASA

