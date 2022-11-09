Heavy rain & debris blocking drains caused 100m of flooding on BKE on Nov. 7

A 100m-long stretch along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) road shoulder was flooded in the evening on Monday, Nov. 7.

A viral clip seen on social media captured the stretch of road heavily flooded with murky brown water.

PUB said in a statement that they received feedback from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) at around 7:20 pm on Monday regarding the issue.

PUB noted that there were heavy rains over many parts of the island from the late afternoon to evening on that day, with specific areas at risk of floods.

PUB and LTA promptly mobilised their crews to the location to assist motorists.

The other lanes along that stretch of the BKE were passable, said PUB.

What caused the flooding?

The flooding along the BKE was caused by debris, like silt and leaves, blocking the grating of the drains. This prevented stormwater from being efficiently channelled through the drop-inlet chambers. These chambers are installed along the road curbs to divert rainwater from the road to the drainage system.

PUB has since worked with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to clear the blockage.

Photo from Google Maps street view & Singapore Incidents on Instagram