'Biggest pasar malam in S'pore' open at Woodlands MRT until Dec. 10

The Singapore Night Bazaar is currently up and running outside Woodlands MRT Station.
Having started on Nov. 14, the pasar malam will run until Dec. 10 before reopening ahead of the Chinese New Year festivities on Dec. 21.
That second run will last until Jan. 21, according to a post on Facebook.
A TikTok posted by organisers dubbed it the "biggest pasar malam in Singapore".
Snacks and knick-knacks
Visitors can expect to find their favourite snacks and pasar malam mainstays like Ramly burgers, takoyaki, and vadai.
For something a little sweeter, head to the stalls selling Thai milk tea or waffles.
Organisers have also provided a large dining hall with benches and tables.
After grabbing a bite, those looking for bargains and essentials can check out the retail stalls at the market.
Or if in need of a challenge, they can try their hand at the claw machines.
Singapore Night Bazaar
Location: Outside Woodlands MRT Station
Dates: Nov. 14 to Dec. 10, 2022 & Dec. 21, 2022 to Jan. 21, 2023
Top image from Singapore Night Bazaar's Facebook
