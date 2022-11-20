Back

'Biggest pasar malam in S'pore' open at Woodlands MRT until Dec. 10

The night market will open again for Chinese New Year from Dec. 21, 2022.

Andrew Koay | November 20, 2022, 04:08 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Night Bazaar is currently up and running outside Woodlands MRT Station.

Having started on Nov. 14, the pasar malam will run until Dec. 10 before reopening ahead of the Chinese New Year festivities on Dec. 21.

That second run will last until Jan. 21, according to a post on Facebook.

A TikTok posted by organisers dubbed it the "biggest pasar malam in Singapore".

@singaporenightbazaar Biggest Pasar Malam in Singapore 🎉🎉🎉 #foodtiktok #food #drinks #pasarmalam #sgfoodie #美食 #burger #sweetpotatoballs #sweetpotatoballs #thaitea #woodlands #singapore ♬ Clock It - Chris Alan Lee

Snacks and knick-knacks

Visitors can expect to find their favourite snacks and pasar malam mainstays like Ramly burgers, takoyaki, and vadai.

Takoyaki, Vadai, Ramly burgers Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

For something a little sweeter, head to the stalls selling Thai milk tea or waffles.

Thai milk tea and waffles Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

Organisers have also provided a large dining hall with benches and tables.

The Dining Hall Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

After grabbing a bite, those looking for bargains and essentials can check out the retail stalls at the market.

A stall selling plants and one selling toys Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

Or if in need of a challenge, they can try their hand at the claw machines.

Claw Machines Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

Singapore Night Bazaar

Location: Outside Woodlands MRT Station

Dates: Nov. 14 to Dec. 10, 2022 & Dec. 21, 2022 to Jan. 21, 2023

Top image from Singapore Night Bazaar's Facebook

Green Power Ranger Jason David Frank dies aged 49

Thank you for the best show on Sunday mornings.

November 21, 2022, 02:38 AM

Gabungan Parti Sarawak agrees to form coalition with PN, BN & GRS, supports Muhyiddin as next M'sia PM

Latest development.

November 20, 2022, 06:58 PM

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un confirms child's existence by bringing her to launch of new ballistic missile

She is believed to be around 12 years old.

November 20, 2022, 06:22 PM

Comment: Perikatan Nasional's 'clean & stable' pitch may have swayed voters sick of BN & wary of PH

Muhyiddin will likely become prime minister again.

November 20, 2022, 06:08 PM

M'sia Agong asks political leaders to state alliances & PM candidates by Nov. 21, 2pm

Until tomorrow.

November 20, 2022, 05:37 PM

S'pore man saves 5 teens from drowning while on holiday at Desaru resort

Harrowing experience.

November 20, 2022, 04:32 PM

Timbre+ Eastside cleaner hailed as the real MVP for hyping up crowd during band performances

Someone give this uncle a pay raise.

November 20, 2022, 03:57 PM

Penguin Parade happening at S'pore Zoo on selected days in Nov. & Dec. 2022

Something different.

November 20, 2022, 01:32 PM

No clear winner in M'sia GE15, country faces first-ever hung parliament

None of the coalitions secured the majority of 112 seats.

November 20, 2022, 01:31 PM

2,000 flats at Tengah with waiting times of 3 years 4 months part of November BTO launch

About 10,000 flats to be launched in November.

November 20, 2022, 01:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.