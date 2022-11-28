Back

Riots break out in Belgium after Belgium loses 2-0 to Morocco at World Cup

Too much passion.

Belmont Lay | November 28, 2022, 10:38 AM

Events

Belgium lost 2-0 to Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar sparking riots in several cities in Belgium and the Netherlands on Sunday night.

Police in Brussels used water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds and arrested about a dozen people, according to The Associated Press.

Cars on the streets were pelted with bricks, flipped and set on fire.

Electric scooters were torched as well.

Subway and tram traffic was briefly interrupted in multiple cities.

“Those are not fans, they are rioters,” Brussels mayor Philippe Close said, according to Yahoo Sports Australia.

“Moroccan fans are there to celebrate. I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon.”

In Holland, football fans allegedly pelted police with fireworks and glass.

Eight people were detained in Antwerp, and two police officials were injured in Rotterdam.

Background

Morocco secured their third win ever at the World Cup on Nov. 27 with a late goal from Romain Saiss in the 73rd minute and then another from Zakaria Aboukhlal in extra time.

The Moroccans last won at the event in 1998.

Belgium could be knocked out in the group stage.

They must secure a win in their next match against Croatia on Thursday in their final Group F game in order to advance.

Top photo via

