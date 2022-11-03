Beijing winter festival comes to S'pore, features real snow made with Olympic-quality snow machines

It's that time of the year when everyone starts posting Instagram stories of picturesque, snow-covered scenes from their winter holidays.

But if you're too broke for a spot of year-end jetsetting, here's another option: a 2,400 sq m winter playground at Bayfront.

With "real" snow, too.

Winter wonderland

Housed inside an 11.5m-tall tent, the Ice Magic festival is the biggest pop-up winter-themed attraction to set foot in Singapore.

Hosted annually in Beijing from 2009 to 2019, the event coincides with the city's first snow.

The Singapore edition will have two sections: Snow and Ice.

It will run from Dec. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023.

Snow section

The Snow section will feature snow made using the same snow-making machines used in this year's Beijing Winter Olympics.

Organisers say that it will bring an "authentic experience of real snow" to Singapore.

Guests can make snow angels, build a snowman, and enjoy fluffy drifts of fresh snow.

There'll also be a 70m snow slope, the longest and tallest ever constructed in Singapore.

Pretty cool.

Ice section

More of a sports person? The Ice section may be up your alley.

Try out winter sports such as ice bowling and ice curling, or slide down a 4.5m-high figure-eight ice slide.

If you're coming with a date or buddy, there's an ice cycling rink where you can chill out together on a single or tandem bike.

Alternatively, you can grab a cold beer or ice-themed cocktail at the Ice Bar and simply admire the elaborate ice sculptures crafted by master ice sculptors from Harbin, China, home of the famous Harbin Ice Festival.

Details

Venue: Bayfront Event Space

Dates: Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023

Timings: 10am - 2pm, 3pm - 7pm, 7pm - 10pm.

Ticket prices: S$25 for senior citizens aged 55 and above, S$35 for children aged 2 to 12, S$40 for local students, S$45 for adults. Family bundles available. Prices exclude booking fees.

Get your tickets on SISTIC.

Top image courtesy of Apollo Entertainment Media and from Gino Castillo/Unsplash.