Beijing winter festival comes to S'pore, features real snow made with Olympic-quality snow machines

It's that time of the year when everyone starts posting Instagram stories of picturesque, snow-covered scenes from their winter holidays.
But if you're too broke for a spot of year-end jetsetting, here's another option: a 2,400 sq m winter playground at Bayfront.
With "real" snow, too.
Winter wonderland
Housed inside an 11.5m-tall tent, the Ice Magic festival is the biggest pop-up winter-themed attraction to set foot in Singapore.
Hosted annually in Beijing from 2009 to 2019, the event coincides with the city's first snow.
The Singapore edition will have two sections: Snow and Ice.
It will run from Dec. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023.
Snow section
The Snow section will feature snow made using the same snow-making machines used in this year's Beijing Winter Olympics.
Organisers say that it will bring an "authentic experience of real snow" to Singapore.
Guests can make snow angels, build a snowman, and enjoy fluffy drifts of fresh snow.
There'll also be a 70m snow slope, the longest and tallest ever constructed in Singapore.
Pretty cool.
Ice section
More of a sports person? The Ice section may be up your alley.
Try out winter sports such as ice bowling and ice curling, or slide down a 4.5m-high figure-eight ice slide.
If you're coming with a date or buddy, there's an ice cycling rink where you can chill out together on a single or tandem bike.
Alternatively, you can grab a cold beer or ice-themed cocktail at the Ice Bar and simply admire the elaborate ice sculptures crafted by master ice sculptors from Harbin, China, home of the famous Harbin Ice Festival.
Details
Venue: Bayfront Event Space
Dates: Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023
Timings: 10am - 2pm, 3pm - 7pm, 7pm - 10pm.
Ticket prices: S$25 for senior citizens aged 55 and above, S$35 for children aged 2 to 12, S$40 for local students, S$45 for adults. Family bundles available. Prices exclude booking fees.
Get your tickets on SISTIC.
Top image courtesy of Apollo Entertainment Media and from Gino Castillo/Unsplash.
