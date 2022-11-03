Back

Beijing winter festival comes to S'pore, features real snow made with Olympic-quality snow machines

Don't need to renew passport.

Ilyda Chua | November 03, 2022, 07:02 PM

It's that time of the year when everyone starts posting Instagram stories of picturesque, snow-covered scenes from their winter holidays.

But if you're too broke for a spot of year-end jetsetting, here's another option: a 2,400 sq m winter playground at Bayfront.

With "real" snow, too.

Winter wonderland

Housed inside an 11.5m-tall tent, the Ice Magic festival is the biggest pop-up winter-themed attraction to set foot in Singapore.

Hosted annually in Beijing from 2009 to 2019, the event coincides with the city's first snow.

The Singapore edition will have two sections: Snow and Ice.

It will run from Dec. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023.

Snow section

The Snow section will feature snow made using the same snow-making machines used in this year's Beijing Winter Olympics.

Organisers say that it will bring an "authentic experience of real snow" to Singapore.

rendering of event space Rendering of the event space. Image courtesy of Apollo Entertainment Media.

Guests can make snow angels, build a snowman, and enjoy fluffy drifts of fresh snow.

There'll also be a 70m snow slope, the longest and tallest ever constructed in Singapore.

Pretty cool.

Ice section

More of a sports person? The Ice section may be up your alley.

Try out winter sports such as ice bowling and ice curling, or slide down a 4.5m-high figure-eight ice slide.

rendering of ice slide Rendering of ice slide. Image courtesy of Apollo Entertainment Media.

If you're coming with a date or buddy, there's an ice cycling rink where you can chill out together on a single or tandem bike.

Alternatively, you can grab a cold beer or ice-themed cocktail at the Ice Bar and simply admire the elaborate ice sculptures crafted by master ice sculptors from Harbin, China, home of the famous Harbin Ice Festival.

Details

Venue: Bayfront Event Space

Dates: Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023

Timings: 10am - 2pm, 3pm - 7pm, 7pm - 10pm.

Ticket prices: S$25 for senior citizens aged 55 and above, S$35 for children aged 2 to 12, S$40 for local students, S$45 for adults. Family bundles available. Prices exclude booking fees.

Get your tickets on SISTIC.

Top image courtesy of Apollo Entertainment Media and from Gino Castillo/Unsplash.

