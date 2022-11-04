Back

Beauty queens Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico reveal they're married after dating in secret for 2 years

The pair both competed at the 2020 Miss Grand International.

Ruth Chai | November 04, 2022, 12:36 PM

The former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have revealed on Instagram that they tied the knot on Oct.28.

Mariana Varela, 26, and Fabiola Valentín, 22, both competed at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, where they represented Argentina and Puerto Rico, respectively. Both made it to the pageant's top 10.

After competing, both appeared to remain close friends on social media, posting pictures and videos of each other.

However, the pair were actually dating in secret.

"Marry me?"

The announcement of their relationship and marriage was made via an Instagram reel posted to their accounts on Oct. 30.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fabiola Valentín 🌙 (@fabiolavalentinpr)

The reel included clips from the pair's proposal, set in a room decorated with fairy lights and silver and gold balloons spelling out "marry me?".

Valentín is then seen putting an engagement ring on Varela before they both showed off their matching diamond rings and pose for photos with their family.

The final clip in the reel shows both in contemporary white outfits as they share a kiss in front of the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The caption, translated from Spanish, read "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARIANA VARELA (@marianajvarela)

Congratulations from other beauty queens

Many former or present beauty queens have commented on the newlyweds' posts to congratulate them.

Abena Akuaba, who won Miss Grand International 2020, wrote that the competition had "brought together a beautiful union."

Lala Guedes, Miss Grand Brazil 2020, also sent her blessings. "I hope you are very happy! And what a beautiful couple," she wrote, translated from Spanish.

Puerto Rico, an unincorporated territory of the United States, followed the U.S. in legalising same-sex marriage after the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that it was unconstitutional to bar such unions.

Argentina legalised same-sex marriage five years earlier, in 2010.

Top photo via Instagram 

