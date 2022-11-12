Back

Iconic Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

"Gentlemen, it's been an honour."

Fasiha Nazren | November 12, 2022, 12:04 PM

Events

U.S actor and voice actor Kevin Conroy has died.

The actor is most known for being the voice of Batman or Bruce Wayne in several animated TV shows and films. He was 66.

Died of cancer

In a news release by DC Comics,  it was revealed that Conroy died "after a short battle with cancer".

He started playing the role of the superhero with "Batman: The Animated Series", which ran from 1992 to 1996.

According to DC Comics, he has brought the superhero to life in nearly 60 different productions and 15 films including "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm".

Conroy has also been credited for 15 animated series, which totals to nearly 400 episodes, and 24 video games.

The actor was a "notable fixture" at comic conventions.

According to New York Post, his cancer was never made public.

In August 2022, however, he tweeted that he was "forced" to cancel his appearance at Fan Expo Canada due to circumstances beyond his control.

Forever Batman

In response to a fan's question, he said that he'd "jump at the opportunity" to play Batman whenever he's asked.

"I have a deep connection to the character and never tire of exploring his dark complicated story," he said.

Conroy even got the chance to play Batman in a live-action role in a crossover TV event.

He also provided the voice of Batman and Bruce Wayne in the Arkham and Injustice video game series.

Apart from his legendary role as Batman, Conroy is also known for his roles in theatre acts "A Midsummer Night's Dream", "Eaatern Standard" and "Hamlet".

He has also performed in films and television series including "Ohara", "Dynasty" and "Search for Tomorrow".

Top image from @dccomics on Twitter and IMDB.

