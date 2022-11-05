‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ new official trailer unveils more footage of Pandora

A new trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been released a few weeks ahead of the sci-fi sequel’s Dec. 16, 2022 release date.

The second instalment in the franchise is set over a decade after the original film, which took place in 2154.

The newly released trailer provides shots of Pandora native Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) with their family, such as the couple’s Na’vi children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss) and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver).

Weaver returns to the franchise in a new role.

The sequel also sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villain character Colonel Quaritch.

He is apparently revived via a Na’vi avatar form.

Franchise newcomers include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

Underwater training

The film’s cast had to train with specialists to be able to shoot underwater scenes without coming to the surface for air.

Saldaña revealed in a an interview earlier that her personal record for holding her breath underwater was 5 minutes.

Director James Cameron is once again writing, producing, and editing “Avatar: The Way of Water”, just like 2009's "Avatar".

Weaver told Variety: “The story is about family, about our families trying to stay together [and] the lengths to which we all go to protect each other and protect the place where we live.”

“It’s very much based on [James Cameron’s] family and his joy in the family; and also, how vulnerable you are when you have children.”

The movie is released by 20th Century Studios.

Top photos via Avatar: The Way of Water