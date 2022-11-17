Artbox returning to S'pore in Feb. & Mar. 2023, will be air-conditioned with entrance fee of S$5

Artbox is returning to Singapore after three years.

The lifestyle/retail event, which is originally from Bangkok, will be held in February and March 2023 with a few main differences:

It's going to be at the Singapore Expo instead of the Turf Club or Bayfront area This also means it will be air-conditioned for the first time And you'll have to pay an entrance fee of S$5 to enter

It's looking considerably spacious with 9,822 square metres, equivalent to about 1.3 football fields.

A new line-up of at least 300 vendors will encompass retail and F&B options, alongside art installations, activities, and roving mini-games by media company SGAG, whom organiser Invade is collaborating with.

Artbox 2023

When:

Feb. 24-26, 2022

Mar. 3-5, 2o22

Where: Singapore Expo

Tickets cost S$5 per person per entry. Early bird pricing of S$4.50 is available from now till Dec. 31, 2022.

Visitors who want to attend all six days can opt for a season pass, which costs S$30 per person and grants you priority entry.

Buy tickets here.

Top image via Artbox