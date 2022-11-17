Back

Artbox returning to S'pore in Feb. & Mar. 2023, will be air-conditioned with entrance fee of S$5

Is this a post-Covid world?

Mandy How | November 17, 2022, 06:49 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Artbox is returning to Singapore after three years.

The lifestyle/retail event, which is originally from Bangkok, will be held in February and March 2023 with a few main differences:

  1. It's going to be at the Singapore Expo instead of the Turf Club or Bayfront area

  2. This also means it will be air-conditioned for the first time

  3. And you'll have to pay an entrance fee of S$5 to enter

It's looking considerably spacious with 9,822 square metres, equivalent to about 1.3 football fields.

A new line-up of at least 300 vendors will encompass retail and F&B options, alongside art installations, activities, and roving mini-games by media company SGAG, whom organiser Invade is collaborating with.

Artbox 2023

When:

  • Feb. 24-26, 2022

  • Mar. 3-5, 2o22

Where: Singapore Expo

Tickets cost S$5 per person per entry. Early bird pricing of S$4.50 is available from now till Dec. 31, 2022.

Visitors who want to attend all six days can opt for a season pass, which costs S$30 per person and grants you priority entry.

Buy tickets here.

Top image via Artbox

Tuvalu to recreate entire country in metaverse as rising sea levels threaten island nation

"Only considered global effort can ensure that Tuvalu does not move permanently online and disappear forever from the physical plane."

November 17, 2022, 06:43 PM

Boy, 11, hit by car in Sengkang while crossing road

He was conveyed conscious to hospital.

November 17, 2022, 06:42 PM

Elon Musk fires Twitter staff who pushed back, says: I'd like to apologise for firing these geniuses

He said their talents are of great use elsewhere.

November 17, 2022, 06:27 PM

Free live performances & interactive exhibitions at S’pore Chinese Cultural Centre from Nov. 18, 2022

The best things in life are often free.

November 17, 2022, 06:23 PM

Xi Jinping schools Justin Trudeau in awkward exchange, upset over leak of meeting details

O.O

November 17, 2022, 05:58 PM

S'pore most proficient in English in Asia, M'sia ranked 3rd

English is our first language.

November 17, 2022, 05:54 PM

19 McDonald's S'pore outlets to screen all 64 FIFA World Cup 2022 matches

The beautiful game.

November 17, 2022, 05:52 PM

Tesla Model Y in China speeds uncontrollably over 2km & crashes into building leaving 2 dead

Scary.

November 17, 2022, 05:23 PM

3 families of passengers in 2021 Tanjong Pagar crash seeking S$1.7 million from estate of driver

The claims were received by the driver's mother.

November 17, 2022, 05:17 PM

Japanese eatery Omoté opens 2nd outlet at Raffles City with new items & teatime menu

One more restaurant to queue for.

November 17, 2022, 04:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.