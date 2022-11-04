Back

Every S'pore household to receive 12 ART kits, deliveries start from Nov. 21

Mask up and do ART test if you feel unwell.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 04, 2022, 05:27 PM

In light of the recovery in international travel, a new highly transmissible Covid-19 variant can enter and spread in Singapore without much advance warning.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) urged Singaporeans to not be complacent, and emphasised the importance for Singapore to "shore up our defences" ahead of any future evolution of the Covid-19 virus.

Besides vaccination, regular self-testing to detect Covid-19 infection and isolate early is one of the key lines of defence against Covid-19 virus.

Fourth round

In a press release on Nov. 4, the MTF said that each household in Singapore will receive 12 Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits, with deliveries starting from Nov. 21.

This is the fourth round of ART kit distribution thus far.

"As it is the peak holiday season and there is a high volume of ART kits being delivered, we seek the public’s understanding that some households may receive kits later than others," the MTF added.

The government will also provide support to lower income households who may require more ART kits than what will be distributed.

Beneficiaries of the Social Service Offices and Family Service Centres can request additional ART kits at these locations.

The Ministry of Health will also be working with the Ministry of Education and Early Childhood Development Agency to provide additional ART kits to students from lower-income households.

More information on the provision of these ART kits will be separately shared with students and parents at a later date.

Top image by Joshua Lee.

