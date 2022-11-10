Late S'porean actor Aloysius Pang's last film in theatres from Dec. 1, 2022

Horror movie "The Antique Shop" is set to be released in Singapore on Dec. 1, 2022.

The Singapore-Thai co-production stars the late Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang.

According to a press release by Shaw Organisation, this film marks his last performance.

Delays in filming

The movie began production in 2018.

Pang had already shot part of the movie in Thailand, and intended to continue shooting there after his military training in New Zealand and a drama in Singapore.

However, he passed away on Jan. 24, 2019, after suffering crush injuries during his reservist.

Production for the film was delayed following his passing and the pandemic.

In an Instagram post, NoonTalk Media boss Dasmond Koh said that everyone from the NoonTalk family is waiting to see Pang on the big screen.

Turned into trilogy

The story has been turned into a trilogy and features fellow NoonTalk artistes Xu Bin and Damien Teo.

The first story, Survive, stars Indonesian actor Rio Dewanto as a man who was kidnapped by a rival gang and brought to an abandoned building, tied to a chair that holds a bone-chilling history.

Half Second is Pang's last screen appearance where he plays a man who has no memory of how he ended up in prison.

The final part of the trilogy is Happy Birthday, which features South Korean singer-actor Bae Jin Young. In this chapter, long after everyone thought Song (played by Bae) had returned to Korea, three of his friends received an invitation to his birthday party where they are the only guests.

You can watch the trailer here.

