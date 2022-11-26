Long queues & massive crowds at Suntec on Nov. 26 as Anime Festival Asia returns in physical form

The Anime Festival Asia (AFA) returned to its physical form at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre after a two-year hiatus.

It was held online in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The festival began on Friday (Nov. 25) and will end on Sunday (Nov. 27).

AFA announced that tickets for its second day were all sold out.

As anime fans from the region thronged the convention centre on Saturday (Nov. 26), long queues were seen at the entrance of the festival.

Long queue just to get entry wristband

A Mothership reader who was at the event told us that people were pushing each other as multiple queues merged into one main line.

He added that he queued for an hour to retrieve his entry wristband, which must be worn at all times in the festival area.

Photos and videos online showed a large number of people queuing to enter the festival area.

AFA Day 2 queue as of now 🥲#AFASG2022 pic.twitter.com/HSrbYDbqNe — ㅈㅇㅈ (@wodlwm_) November 26, 2022

One Twitter user described the queue as "all over the place".

2022 AFA Day 2, queue all over the place at Level 3. #AFASG22 #AFASG2022 pic.twitter.com/ZKfxX2E0aG — xtemujin360Resources 🇸🇬🇺🇦 (@xtemujin) November 26, 2022

Just as crowded inside festival area

The crowd situation appeared to be just as congested inside the festival area.

A Twitter user said that they felt "a bit dizzy" as there were too many people.

Intense.

Top images via AFA/FB & Mothership reader.