Accident involving motorcycle & wild boar along Upper Bukit Timah Rd sends biker, 64, to hospital

Oh no :(

Ashley Tan | November 28, 2022, 08:30 PM

Events

An accident involving a motorcyclist and wild boar occurred along Upper Bukit Timah Rd on Nov. 27, 2022.

Both parties came away with injuries.

Accident

Photos by a Mothership reader showed the aftermath of the accident.

The motorcyclist, an elderly man, was on the ground and being attended by passers-by.

The Mothership reader shared that a man driving behind the motorcyclist stopped to provide assistance as well.

Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

The wild boar did not appear to be in good shape, either. A photo showed it lying on its side with what looked like blood on the area around the snout.

It is uncertain how the collision occurred, and whether the wild boar survived its injuries.

Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

In response to Mothership's queries, police said they were alerted to an accident involving a wild boar and a motorcycle at about 8:40pm on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also confirmed that it received a call for assistance, at the junction of Old Jurong Road and Upper Bukit Timah Road.

A 64-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If members of the public encounter any wildlife in distress, they can call the Acres (Animal Concerns Research & Education Society) 24-hour Wildlife Rescue Hotline at 9783 7782, or National Parks' Board (NParks) at 1800 476 1600 for advice and assistance.

Top photo courtesy of Mothership reader 

