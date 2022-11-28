Luxury car hits Clemenceau Ave bus stop, female driver, 47, nowhere to be found

A luxury car crashed into a bus stop along Clemenceau Avenue at around 6am on Nov. 24, knocking over the bollards, and smashing into a pillar and seats.

A passer-by tipped Shin Min Daily News off regarding the accident.

The impact of the crash was so great that at least two bollards were dislodged.

One of the bollards was pinned under the car.

Car likely skidded and crashed

It was believed that the car, which appeared to be a Jaguar, skidded and crashed into the bus stop.

As the accident took place in the early hours of the morning, no one was at the bus stop at that time.

No injuries were reported.

However, the driver was nowhere to be found at the scene following the accident when the police arrived.

It was reported that the police were searching for the driver post-accident.

A Shin Min reporter who went to the scene saw police officers present with the bus stop cordoned off.

Some workers were also there to clear the debris.

A worker told the reporter that there was a urine stench.

Went to hospital by herself

In a follow-up article on Nov. 27, Shin Min reported that a 47-year-old woman, who was the driver of the car at that time and was involved in the accident, turned up at a hospital to seek treatment for her injuries.

Police confirmed that they have since located the driver of the accident and that a woman is assisting police with investigations.

The follow-up report also mentioned that it was understood that the woman sought treatment at the hospital by herself after the crash, which was why there was no driver present at the scene.

The Shin Min reporter who visited the site again two days later on Nov. 26 found that the bus stop had been restored to its original condition.

Photos via Shin Min Daily News