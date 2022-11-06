Aaron Carter, singer, dead at 34

Aaron Carter, a former child pop singer and younger brother of Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys, has died.

He was 34.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CNN they responded to a call for help at Carter’s Lancaster, California home on Saturday morning around 11am local time, where a deceased person was found at the scene.

He was found dead in his bathtub, the source said.

Authorities gave no information about a possible cause of death.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent.

The spokesperson said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated."

“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Carter is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince.

Background

Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10.

His self-titled debut album “Aaron Carter” was released later that year and his second record, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), went triple platinum following its release in 2000.

He found fame as a boy with pop songs like “I Want Candy” and “Crush on You”.

His fifth and final studio album “Love” was released in 2018.

The singer’s acting credits include "Lizzie McGuire" and the Broadway musical "Seussical".

He also appeared as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2009, in which he finished in fifth place, and Food Network cookery series "Rachael vs Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off" in 2012.

The singer came out as bisexual in 2017, CNN reported.

“There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,” Carter wrote on Twitter. “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

He then explained that at around the age of 13 he “started to find boys and girls attractive.”

“There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-year-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

In recent years, Carter had suffered from substance abuse and was involved in a series of drug-related arrests, The Independent reported.

In 2017, Carter was arrested in Georgia under suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession as he and then-girlfriend Madison Parker were traveling through Habersham County.

The singer later said in an interview that he doesn’t drink and denied that he has a drug problem, according to CNN.

Top photos via Aaron Carter Facebook